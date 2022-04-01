|30.Apr.2022
Amigans (Webseite)
|Demo: THE CURE Version 1.4 für AGA-Amigas
Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua (z.B. Shoot'em Up SkillGrid) hatte vor einiger Zeit ein Demo namens 'THE CURE' (YouTube-Video) produziert, das er auf der
'Solskogen'-Demoparty 2020 veröffentlichte und damit in der Kategorie Oldskool den ersten Platz belegte (amiga-news.de berichtete).
Dieses Demo pflegt er weiter und hat mittlerweile die Version 1.4 veröffentlicht:
Neben einem AGA-Amiga werden ein 68030-Prozessor mit 50 MHz und etwa 15 MB FAST-RAM benötigt. (dr)
- Improved music: improved S/N ratio by eliminating a peak (caused by the "str" of "street" in the spoken part) and re-normalizing the waveform; amplified initial part a little bit; reduced greatly the noise that affected the coda (due to the 8-bit quantization) by amplifying that part of the waveform to the maximum and balancing that with a real-time volume change; increased sampling frequency to 29073 Hz (side effects: channels 2 and 3 can no longer be used, so the output volume is lower; music decoding takes a little longer as there is more data to decode each frame; the CHIP bus time taken by audio DMA is almost halved, which makes the demo less demanding).
- Added switch-off of filter to ensure music sounds as it is supposed to.
- Fixed audio-to-video synchronization: fixed drifting caused by the difference between the actual video refresh rate (~49.92 Hz) and the theoretical one 50 Hz (which, by the end of the demo, caused an asynchronism of ~0.5); fixed 60 ms asynchronism caused by the fact that the first three frames required for music setup/buffering were ignored; fixed a few timing marks in the script (an off-by-one mark which caused a peak of operations in the specified frame; a mark that caused the following effect to execute 4 frames too late; a few marks that were off by a frame).
- Fixed a bad routine pointer (caused by a wrong letter in the label; it is quite incredible that this bug did not produce disastrous results).
- Added some palette effects.
- Optimized music decoding by unpacking and undeltaing data at the same time (why it was not like this right from the beginning is a mistery).
- Made some other small optimizations.
- Made startup and cleanup code more robust by shielding some critical operations from NMIs and by dealing with audio playback performed with direct hardware access by other programs concurrently.
- Added version string.
- Improved/extended README.
[Meldung: 30. Apr. 2022, 10:03] [Kommentare: 0]
