Demo: THE CURE Version 1.4 für AGA-Amigas

Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua (z.B. Shoot'em Up SkillGrid) hatte vor einiger Zeit ein Demo namens 'THE CURE' (YouTube-Video) produziert, das er auf der 'Solskogen'-Demoparty 2020 veröffentlichte und damit in der Kategorie Oldskool den ersten Platz belegte (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Dieses Demo pflegt er weiter und hat mittlerweile die Version 1.4 veröffentlicht: Improved music: improved S/N ratio by eliminating a peak (caused by the "str" of "street" in the spoken part) and re-normalizing the waveform; amplified initial part a little bit; reduced greatly the noise that affected the coda (due to the 8-bit quantization) by amplifying that part of the waveform to the maximum and balancing that with a real-time volume change; increased sampling frequency to 29073 Hz (side effects: channels 2 and 3 can no longer be used, so the output volume is lower; music decoding takes a little longer as there is more data to decode each frame; the CHIP bus time taken by audio DMA is almost halved, which makes the demo less demanding).

Added switch-off of filter to ensure music sounds as it is supposed to.

Fixed audio-to-video synchronization: fixed drifting caused by the difference between the actual video refresh rate (~49.92 Hz) and the theoretical one 50 Hz (which, by the end of the demo, caused an asynchronism of ~0.5); fixed 60 ms asynchronism caused by the fact that the first three frames required for music setup/buffering were ignored; fixed a few timing marks in the script (an off-by-one mark which caused a peak of operations in the specified frame; a mark that caused the following effect to execute 4 frames too late; a few marks that were off by a frame).

Fixed a bad routine pointer (caused by a wrong letter in the label; it is quite incredible that this bug did not produce disastrous results).

Added some palette effects.

Optimized music decoding by unpacking and undeltaing data at the same time (why it was not like this right from the beginning is a mistery).

Made some other small optimizations.

Made startup and cleanup code more robust by shielding some critical operations from NMIs and by dealing with audio playback performed with direct hardware access by other programs concurrently.

Added version string.

Improved/extended README. Neben einem AGA-Amiga werden ein 68030-Prozessor mit 50 MHz und etwa 15 MB FAST-RAM benötigt. (dr)



