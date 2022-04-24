|01.Mai 2022
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 30.04.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 30.04.2022 hinzugefügt:
- 2022-04-30 improved: Narco Police (Dinamic) 68000 quitkey support, manual included (Info)
- 2022-04-30 updated: Indianapolis 500 (Papyrus Design Group) patch redone, saves done to separate files, manual protection completely skipped, new install script (Info)
- 2022-04-29 fixed: Mortal Kombat 2 (Acclaim) made working in NTSC (Info)
- 2022-04-27 improved: Syndicate (Bullfrog) select language at startup, fixed random quit, added speed regulation (Info)
- 2022-04-27 improved: Jurassic Park (Ocean) runs with 512K chip, fixed access fault, new imager (Info)
- 2022-04-27 fixed: Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle (On-line) debug code removed from the cdtv slave (Info)
- 2022-04-24 improved: XP8 (Weathermine Software) fixed crashed in trainer (Info)
- 2022-04-24 improved: Rygar (Seismic Minds) supports another version (Info)
- 2022-04-24 fixed: New Zealand Story (Taito/Ocean) crash in "disable speed regulation" mode (Info)
- 2022-04-24 improved: Mortal Kombat 2 (Acclaim) requires less chiÃp-memory, trainer added, 2-button joystick support added (Info)
- 2022-04-24 improved: Cadaver Demo Level (Bitmap Brothers) added quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2022-04-24 improved: Black Dawn Rebirth (Doublesided Games) added support for alpha-1 flashtro (Info)
