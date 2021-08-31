amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
21.Mai 2022
 Workbench-Distribution: AmiKit XE 11.5.0 für Vampire V2
Die speziell für Vampire-Prozessorkarten angepassten Variante der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit wurde soeben in der 11.5.0 veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Es werden die AmigaOS-Dateien, Kickstart ROMs und die Picasso96-Grafiktreiber benötigt. Das Update beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:

  • ADDED: AmiBrixx 2.1 game by Joerg Renkert (AmiKit:Games)
  • ADDED: AmigaAMP/Amplifier pop-up notifications of currently playing tracks or streams
  • ADDED: Ask Your Amiga (AYA) 0.6 by ALB42 (AmiKit:Utilities)
  • ADDED: Audio streams (m3u) are now recognized and being replayed in AmigaAMP
  • ADDED: BackUp 1.91 by Daniel Westerberg from OnyxSoft (AmiKit:Tools)
  • ADDED: HollyMan 9.1 - a Workbench Pacman clone by Andreas Falkenhahn
  • ADDED: Kill 2.27 by Walter Dorwald (AmiKit:C)
  • ADDED: MiniHex 1.1b by Daniel Westerberg (AmiKit:Tools)
  • ADDED: NWait 1.0 by Allan Versaevel (AmiKit:C)
  • ADDED: SCopy 1.08 by John Hendrikx (AmiKit:C)
  • ADDED: twittAmiga 4.4.2 by Oliver Urbann
  • ADDED: VirusZ III 1.04 by Georg Hormann and Dirk Stoecker (AmiKit:Utilities/EXPANSION)
  • AMIKIT: Additional Downloads script 11.6.1
  • AMIKIT: Dracula 11.5.0 with automated installation of AmigaOS 3.2.1 update
  • AMIKIT: Live Update 1.9 by Daniel Westerberg from OnyxSoft
  • AMIKIT: Updated Startup-LoadModule 11.5.0
  • AMIKIT: Updated Startup-Vampire 11.5.0
  • VAMPIRE: Super AGA drivers 2.9 for Vampire by Apollo
  • VAMPIRE: i2c.library 40.0
  • VAMPIRE: SD drivers 0.13
  • VAMPIRE: VampireFlash 1.13
  • VAMPIRE: VampireMap 1.13
  • VAMPIRE: v4net.device 2.202
  • VAMPIRE: vampiregfx.card 1.40 for V4 R8
  • VAMPIRE: VControl 1.19
  • VAMPIRE: On-demand support of the latest stable V4 core R8 (8691). Run Dracula > Vampire > Core Support or boot without the Startup-Sequence and enter "v4coresupport"
  • VAMPIRE: AHI driver for ARNE (16-bit audio on V4) by Apollo
  • UPDATED: ADiffView 2.2 by Uwe Rosner (with a code from M.Hertel)
  • UPDATED: AmigaAMP 3.31 by Thomas Wenzel
  • UPDATED: AmiSSL 4.12 by AmiSSL Open Soure Team
  • UPDATED: Another World WHDLoad Slave 2.7 by Harry & JOTD
  • UPDATED: Boards Library 3.55 by Torsten Bach, Thomas Barth and Marcus Gerards
  • UPDATED: Cloud services (Drobox, GDrive) starting improved
  • UPDATED: EvenMore 0.94 by Chris Perver
  • UPDATED: guigfx.library 20.1 (FPU) by Timm S. Mueller
  • UPDATED: HippoPlayer 2.52 by Kari-Pekka Koljonen
  • UPDATED: Hollywood Player 9.1 by Andreas Falkenhahn
  • UPDATED: hURL 1.2 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn
  • UPDATED: iGame 2.1b2 (15-Mar-2021) by Emmanuel Vasilakis and Contributors
  • UPDATED: Infinite Module Player (IMP) 3.380 by Pawel Nowak
  • UPDATED: JFIFdt44 44.17 by Henryk Richter and Gunther Nikl
  • UPDATED: LoadModule 45.18 by Thomas Richter and Etienne Vogt
  • UPDATED: MCC_BetterString 11.36 Open Source Team
  • UPDATED: MCC_NList 0.128 by Open Source Team
  • UPDATED: MCC_TextEditor 15.56 by Open Source Team
  • UPDATED: MCC_TheBar 26.22 by Open Source Team
  • UPDATED: MUI 5.0 (20210831) by Stefan Stuntz, Thore Bockelman and Jens Maus
  • UPDATED: MUIbase 4.4 by Steffen Gutmann
  • UPDATED: MysticView 1.07 by Timm S. Mueller
  • UPDATED: PolybiosPDF 1.3 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn
  • UPDATED: RapaGUI 2.1 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn
  • UPDATED: RiVA MPEG-1 Player 0.56 by Stephen Fellner & Henryk Richter
  • UPDATED: RNOPDF 1.4 by jPV^RNO
  • UPDATED: SysinfoBoards 3.7 by Holger Hippenstiel
  • UPDATED: Sysinfo 4.4 by Tobias 'Geijer' Geijersson and Nic Wilson
  • UPDATED: SnoopDos 3.11 by Eddy Carroll, updated by Thomas Richter
  • UPDATED: UnRAR 6.11 by Alexander Roshal, Amiga port by Marcin Labensk
  • UPDATED: VirusZ Bootblocks (22-Apr-2022) by Virus Help Team
  • UPDATED: VisualPrefs 1.5n by Massimo Tantignone
  • UPDATED: xvs.library 33.46 by Georg Wittmann
  • UPDATED: YAM 2.10dev (26-Jan-2021) with AmiSSL support by YAM Open Source Team
  • UPDATED: WHDLoad 18.7 (build 6366, 15-Dec-2021) by Bert Jahn et al.
  • FIXED: PAL screens were corrupted in OS3.2
  • FIXED: Initialising of YAM theme works now
  • FIXED: HippoPlayer uses the default AHI mode now (if enabled)
  • REMOVED: Russian locale, catalogs and fonts
(dr)

