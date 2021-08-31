|21.Mai 2022
Twitter
|Workbench-Distribution: AmiKit XE 11.5.0 für Vampire V2
Die speziell für Vampire-Prozessorkarten angepassten Variante der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit wurde soeben in der 11.5.0 veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Es werden die AmigaOS-Dateien, Kickstart ROMs und die Picasso96-Grafiktreiber benötigt.
Das Update beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
(dr)
- ADDED: AmiBrixx 2.1 game by Joerg Renkert (AmiKit:Games)
- ADDED: AmigaAMP/Amplifier pop-up notifications of currently playing tracks or streams
- ADDED: Ask Your Amiga (AYA) 0.6 by ALB42 (AmiKit:Utilities)
- ADDED: Audio streams (m3u) are now recognized and being replayed in AmigaAMP
- ADDED: BackUp 1.91 by Daniel Westerberg from OnyxSoft (AmiKit:Tools)
- ADDED: HollyMan 9.1 - a Workbench Pacman clone by Andreas Falkenhahn
- ADDED: Kill 2.27 by Walter Dorwald (AmiKit:C)
- ADDED: MiniHex 1.1b by Daniel Westerberg (AmiKit:Tools)
- ADDED: NWait 1.0 by Allan Versaevel (AmiKit:C)
- ADDED: SCopy 1.08 by John Hendrikx (AmiKit:C)
- ADDED: twittAmiga 4.4.2 by Oliver Urbann
- ADDED: VirusZ III 1.04 by Georg Hormann and Dirk Stoecker (AmiKit:Utilities/EXPANSION)
- AMIKIT: Additional Downloads script 11.6.1
- AMIKIT: Dracula 11.5.0 with automated installation of AmigaOS 3.2.1 update
- AMIKIT: Live Update 1.9 by Daniel Westerberg from OnyxSoft
- AMIKIT: Updated Startup-LoadModule 11.5.0
- AMIKIT: Updated Startup-Vampire 11.5.0
- VAMPIRE: Super AGA drivers 2.9 for Vampire by Apollo
- VAMPIRE: i2c.library 40.0
- VAMPIRE: SD drivers 0.13
- VAMPIRE: VampireFlash 1.13
- VAMPIRE: VampireMap 1.13
- VAMPIRE: v4net.device 2.202
- VAMPIRE: vampiregfx.card 1.40 for V4 R8
- VAMPIRE: VControl 1.19
- VAMPIRE: On-demand support of the latest stable V4 core R8 (8691). Run Dracula > Vampire > Core Support or boot without the Startup-Sequence and enter "v4coresupport"
- VAMPIRE: AHI driver for ARNE (16-bit audio on V4) by Apollo
- UPDATED: ADiffView 2.2 by Uwe Rosner (with a code from M.Hertel)
- UPDATED: AmigaAMP 3.31 by Thomas Wenzel
- UPDATED: AmiSSL 4.12 by AmiSSL Open Soure Team
- UPDATED: Another World WHDLoad Slave 2.7 by Harry & JOTD
- UPDATED: Boards Library 3.55 by Torsten Bach, Thomas Barth and Marcus Gerards
- UPDATED: Cloud services (Drobox, GDrive) starting improved
- UPDATED: EvenMore 0.94 by Chris Perver
- UPDATED: guigfx.library 20.1 (FPU) by Timm S. Mueller
- UPDATED: HippoPlayer 2.52 by Kari-Pekka Koljonen
- UPDATED: Hollywood Player 9.1 by Andreas Falkenhahn
- UPDATED: hURL 1.2 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn
- UPDATED: iGame 2.1b2 (15-Mar-2021) by Emmanuel Vasilakis and Contributors
- UPDATED: Infinite Module Player (IMP) 3.380 by Pawel Nowak
- UPDATED: JFIFdt44 44.17 by Henryk Richter and Gunther Nikl
- UPDATED: LoadModule 45.18 by Thomas Richter and Etienne Vogt
- UPDATED: MCC_BetterString 11.36 Open Source Team
- UPDATED: MCC_NList 0.128 by Open Source Team
- UPDATED: MCC_TextEditor 15.56 by Open Source Team
- UPDATED: MCC_TheBar 26.22 by Open Source Team
- UPDATED: MUI 5.0 (20210831) by Stefan Stuntz, Thore Bockelman and Jens Maus
- UPDATED: MUIbase 4.4 by Steffen Gutmann
- UPDATED: MysticView 1.07 by Timm S. Mueller
- UPDATED: PolybiosPDF 1.3 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn
- UPDATED: RapaGUI 2.1 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn
- UPDATED: RiVA MPEG-1 Player 0.56 by Stephen Fellner & Henryk Richter
- UPDATED: RNOPDF 1.4 by jPV^RNO
- UPDATED: SysinfoBoards 3.7 by Holger Hippenstiel
- UPDATED: Sysinfo 4.4 by Tobias 'Geijer' Geijersson and Nic Wilson
- UPDATED: SnoopDos 3.11 by Eddy Carroll, updated by Thomas Richter
- UPDATED: UnRAR 6.11 by Alexander Roshal, Amiga port by Marcin Labensk
- UPDATED: VirusZ Bootblocks (22-Apr-2022) by Virus Help Team
- UPDATED: VisualPrefs 1.5n by Massimo Tantignone
- UPDATED: xvs.library 33.46 by Georg Wittmann
- UPDATED: YAM 2.10dev (26-Jan-2021) with AmiSSL support by YAM Open Source Team
- UPDATED: WHDLoad 18.7 (build 6366, 15-Dec-2021) by Bert Jahn et al.
- FIXED: PAL screens were corrupted in OS3.2
- FIXED: Initialising of YAM theme works now
- FIXED: HippoPlayer uses the default AHI mode now (if enabled)
- REMOVED: Russian locale, catalogs and fonts
[Meldung: 21. Mai 2022, 16:09] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]