21.Mai 2022

Twitter







Workbench-Distribution: AmiKit XE 11.5.0 für Vampire V2

Die speziell für Vampire-Prozessorkarten angepassten Variante der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit wurde soeben in der 11.5.0 veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Es werden die AmigaOS-Dateien, Kickstart ROMs und die Picasso96-Grafiktreiber benötigt. Das Update beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:



ADDED: AmiBrixx 2.1 game by Joerg Renkert (AmiKit:Games)

ADDED: AmigaAMP/Amplifier pop-up notifications of currently playing tracks or streams

ADDED: Ask Your Amiga (AYA) 0.6 by ALB42 (AmiKit:Utilities)

ADDED: Audio streams (m3u) are now recognized and being replayed in AmigaAMP

ADDED: BackUp 1.91 by Daniel Westerberg from OnyxSoft (AmiKit:Tools)

ADDED: HollyMan 9.1 - a Workbench Pacman clone by Andreas Falkenhahn

ADDED: Kill 2.27 by Walter Dorwald (AmiKit:C)

ADDED: MiniHex 1.1b by Daniel Westerberg (AmiKit:Tools)

ADDED: NWait 1.0 by Allan Versaevel (AmiKit:C)

ADDED: SCopy 1.08 by John Hendrikx (AmiKit:C)

ADDED: twittAmiga 4.4.2 by Oliver Urbann

ADDED: VirusZ III 1.04 by Georg Hormann and Dirk Stoecker (AmiKit:Utilities/EXPANSION)

AMIKIT: Additional Downloads script 11.6.1

AMIKIT: Dracula 11.5.0 with automated installation of AmigaOS 3.2.1 update

AMIKIT: Live Update 1.9 by Daniel Westerberg from OnyxSoft

AMIKIT: Updated Startup-LoadModule 11.5.0

AMIKIT: Updated Startup-Vampire 11.5.0

VAMPIRE: Super AGA drivers 2.9 for Vampire by Apollo

VAMPIRE: i2c.library 40.0

VAMPIRE: SD drivers 0.13

VAMPIRE: VampireFlash 1.13

VAMPIRE: VampireMap 1.13

VAMPIRE: v4net.device 2.202

VAMPIRE: vampiregfx.card 1.40 for V4 R8

VAMPIRE: VControl 1.19

VAMPIRE: On-demand support of the latest stable V4 core R8 (8691). Run Dracula > Vampire > Core Support or boot without the Startup-Sequence and enter "v4coresupport"

VAMPIRE: AHI driver for ARNE (16-bit audio on V4) by Apollo

UPDATED: ADiffView 2.2 by Uwe Rosner (with a code from M.Hertel)

UPDATED: AmigaAMP 3.31 by Thomas Wenzel

UPDATED: AmiSSL 4.12 by AmiSSL Open Soure Team

UPDATED: Another World WHDLoad Slave 2.7 by Harry & JOTD

UPDATED: Boards Library 3.55 by Torsten Bach, Thomas Barth and Marcus Gerards

UPDATED: Cloud services (Drobox, GDrive) starting improved

UPDATED: EvenMore 0.94 by Chris Perver

UPDATED: guigfx.library 20.1 (FPU) by Timm S. Mueller

UPDATED: HippoPlayer 2.52 by Kari-Pekka Koljonen

UPDATED: Hollywood Player 9.1 by Andreas Falkenhahn

UPDATED: hURL 1.2 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn

UPDATED: iGame 2.1b2 (15-Mar-2021) by Emmanuel Vasilakis and Contributors

UPDATED: Infinite Module Player (IMP) 3.380 by Pawel Nowak

UPDATED: JFIFdt44 44.17 by Henryk Richter and Gunther Nikl

UPDATED: LoadModule 45.18 by Thomas Richter and Etienne Vogt

UPDATED: MCC_BetterString 11.36 Open Source Team

UPDATED: MCC_NList 0.128 by Open Source Team

UPDATED: MCC_TextEditor 15.56 by Open Source Team

UPDATED: MCC_TheBar 26.22 by Open Source Team

UPDATED: MUI 5.0 (20210831) by Stefan Stuntz, Thore Bockelman and Jens Maus

UPDATED: MUIbase 4.4 by Steffen Gutmann

UPDATED: MysticView 1.07 by Timm S. Mueller

UPDATED: PolybiosPDF 1.3 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn

UPDATED: RapaGUI 2.1 Hollywood Plugin by Andreas Falkenhahn

UPDATED: RiVA MPEG-1 Player 0.56 by Stephen Fellner & Henryk Richter

UPDATED: RNOPDF 1.4 by jPV^RNO

UPDATED: SysinfoBoards 3.7 by Holger Hippenstiel

UPDATED: Sysinfo 4.4 by Tobias 'Geijer' Geijersson and Nic Wilson

UPDATED: SnoopDos 3.11 by Eddy Carroll, updated by Thomas Richter

UPDATED: UnRAR 6.11 by Alexander Roshal, Amiga port by Marcin Labensk

UPDATED: VirusZ Bootblocks (22-Apr-2022) by Virus Help Team

UPDATED: VisualPrefs 1.5n by Massimo Tantignone

UPDATED: xvs.library 33.46 by Georg Wittmann

UPDATED: YAM 2.10dev (26-Jan-2021) with AmiSSL support by YAM Open Source Team

UPDATED: WHDLoad 18.7 (build 6366, 15-Dec-2021) by Bert Jahn et al.

FIXED: PAL screens were corrupted in OS3.2

FIXED: Initialising of YAM theme works now

FIXED: HippoPlayer uses the default AHI mode now (if enabled)

REMOVED: Russian locale, catalogs and fonts (dr)



[Meldung: 21. Mai 2022, 16:09] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

