amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
26.Jun.2022



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 25.06.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.06.2022 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
mpega.i386-aros.zip          dev/lib 71kb  include files for mpega.library
devtoolmsdos.zip             dev/mis 38Mb  Create with dosbox your game easily
whatiff1.05.lha              doc/mis 494kb Magazine AmigaGuide Format June ...
nmtm.lzx                     gam/adv 26Mb  Point and click adventure game
sieteymedia.lha              gam/car 4Mb   The Siete y Media card game.
zunepaint.i386-aros.zip      gra/edi 530kb Bitmap paint with additional eff...
crono_aros.lha               gra/mis 4Mb   Generator of printable calendars
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Jun. 2022, 07:40] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.