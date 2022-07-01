amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
02.Jul.2022
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • May/June 2022 news.
  • News : Apollo, revive the Amiga.
  • Old articles from Joystick 45 to 48:
    • News: Cryo, always more innovative
    • News: FMV, put a video recorder in your machine
    • Report: Supergames Show 1993, Review of Blues Brothers Jukebox Adventures, Review of Campaign 2
    • News: Core Design speeds up, Review of Arabian Nights [CD32], Review of Cool Spot, Interview with David Pleasance, Review of Hero Quest 2: Legacy Of Sorasil, Review of Microcosm, Interview with Jeremy San, Review of Liberation: Captive 2, etc.
  • Interview with Urban Muller (Aminet, from 1995).
  • Interview with David Newman (musician).
  • Review of MorphOS 3.17.
  • File: AltiVec.
  • File: history of Dynabyte.
  • File: the Amiga on TV and in movies (update).
  • File: Ramrod, an unpublished game.
  • Point of view: the Amiga'89 show and following.
  • Programming: an introduction to the PowerPC assembler on MorphOS.
  • Special quiz on the characters of Amiga video games.
(dr)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2022, 07:58] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.