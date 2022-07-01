Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. May/June 2022 news.

News : Apollo, revive the Amiga.

Old articles from Joystick 45 to 48: News: Cryo, always more innovative News: FMV, put a video recorder in your machine Report: Supergames Show 1993, Review of Blues Brothers Jukebox Adventures, Review of Campaign 2 News: Core Design speeds up, Review of Arabian Nights [CD32], Review of Cool Spot, Interview with David Pleasance, Review of Hero Quest 2: Legacy Of Sorasil, Review of Microcosm, Interview with Jeremy San, Review of Liberation: Captive 2, etc.

Interview with Urban Muller (Aminet, from 1995).

Interview with David Newman (musician).

Review of MorphOS 3.17.

File: AltiVec.

File: history of Dynabyte.

File: the Amiga on TV and in movies (update).

File: Ramrod, an unpublished game.

Point of view: the Amiga'89 show and following.

Programming: an introduction to the PowerPC assembler on MorphOS.

Special quiz on the characters of Amiga video games. (dr)



