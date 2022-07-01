amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

03.Jul.2022



 Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.3
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt.

Vor zwei Tagen wurde die Version 5.3 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:

New Features
  • statusline resync indicator, merged from latest WinUAE

Bugs fixed
  • AmiQuit was missing from boot-data.zip file
  • Fixed P96 not working anymore in some environments
  • input options were not properly parsed when using default.uae on startup, until the GUI was opened once
  • Navigation in Custom controls when using SDL2 versions older than 2.0.14 wasn't correct
  • don't overwrite all of changed_prefs when enabling autoheight in DMX
  • Reverted CIA changes until upstream bug is fixed

Improvements
  • Updated WHDLoad binary to 18.8
  • updated WHDBooter XML to latest version
  • Added logging when parsing Custom Controls from XML
  • CD32 C2P/NVRAM only config fixes, C2P init fix.
  • Add Brightness/Contrast controls on the GUI #974
  • upgraded floppybridge to latest version (v1.3), fixes some issues with GreaseWeazle
  • fixed multiple datatype related compiler warnings
  • merged various definitions from latest WinUAE
  • CPU emulation STOP update
  • upgraded FloppyBridge to v1.3
  • check for w/h values before setting custom limits
  • newcpu emulation minor fixes
  • set a default pattern for memory hard reset

Build system
  • updated CMakeLists file, excluded "other" labels from release notes
  • Removed Dispmanx 64-bit Manjaro build
  • allow CI workflow to be triggered manually also
  • added docker build for rpi4-sdl2
  • don't try to copy file locally when using docker
  • Added x86_64 build, disabled rpi 32-bit self-hosted
  • Fixed x86-64 make command
  • deprecated self-hosted agents for SDL2 builds, using Docker instead
  • Removed Dispmanx targets from pre-compiled binaries list

Refactors
  • WHDBooter options parsing improvements
  • compiler warning fixes in disk.cpp

Documentation Changes
  • removed "bug" from recognized commit labels
  • Added CI badge on Readme
  • updated README with improved instructions
(dr)

[Meldung: 03. Jul. 2022, 07:22] [Kommentare: 0]
.