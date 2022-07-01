|03.Jul.2022
| Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.3
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt.
Vor zwei Tagen wurde die Version 5.3 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
New Features
- statusline resync indicator, merged from latest WinUAE
Bugs fixed
- AmiQuit was missing from boot-data.zip file
- Fixed P96 not working anymore in some environments
- input options were not properly parsed when using default.uae on startup, until the GUI was opened once
- Navigation in Custom controls when using SDL2 versions older than 2.0.14 wasn't correct
- don't overwrite all of changed_prefs when enabling autoheight in DMX
- Reverted CIA changes until upstream bug is fixed
Improvements
- Updated WHDLoad binary to 18.8
- updated WHDBooter XML to latest version
- Added logging when parsing Custom Controls from XML
- CD32 C2P/NVRAM only config fixes, C2P init fix.
- Add Brightness/Contrast controls on the GUI #974
- upgraded floppybridge to latest version (v1.3), fixes some issues with GreaseWeazle
- fixed multiple datatype related compiler warnings
- merged various definitions from latest WinUAE
- CPU emulation STOP update
- upgraded FloppyBridge to v1.3
- check for w/h values before setting custom limits
- newcpu emulation minor fixes
- set a default pattern for memory hard reset
Build system
- updated CMakeLists file, excluded "other" labels from release notes
- Removed Dispmanx 64-bit Manjaro build
- allow CI workflow to be triggered manually also
- added docker build for rpi4-sdl2
- don't try to copy file locally when using docker
- Added x86_64 build, disabled rpi 32-bit self-hosted
- Fixed x86-64 make command
- deprecated self-hosted agents for SDL2 builds, using Docker instead
- Removed Dispmanx targets from pre-compiled binaries list
Refactors
- WHDBooter options parsing improvements
- compiler warning fixes in disk.cpp
Documentation Changes
(dr)
- removed "bug" from recognized commit labels
- Added CI badge on Readme
- updated README with improved instructions
