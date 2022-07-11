|17.Jul.2022
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 16.07.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 16.07.2022 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2022-07-15 improved: Cadaver (Imageworks/Bitmap Brothers) use fast memory, joypad controls, sound/scrolling fixed, buttonwait support added (Info)
- 2022-07-13 fixed: Bar Games (Accolade) Air Hockey was broken, install script updated (Info)
- 2022-07-11 improved: Castle Master (Incentive Software/Domark) supports more versions, splash control added, speed regulation, 68000 quitkey (Info)
- 2022-07-11 improved: 7 Cities Of Gold (Ozark Softscape/Electronic Arts) fixed install script (Info)
[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2022, 09:22] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]