amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
17.Jul.2022



 WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 16.07.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 16.07.2022 hinzugefügt:
  • 2022-07-15 improved: Cadaver (Imageworks/Bitmap Brothers) use fast memory, joypad controls, sound/scrolling fixed, buttonwait support added (Info)
  • 2022-07-13 fixed: Bar Games (Accolade) Air Hockey was broken, install script updated (Info)
  • 2022-07-11 improved: Castle Master (Incentive Software/Domark) supports more versions, splash control added, speed regulation, 68000 quitkey (Info)
  • 2022-07-11 improved: 7 Cities Of Gold (Ozark Softscape/Electronic Arts) fixed install script (Info)
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2022, 09:22] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.