|17.Jul.2022
| Aminet-Uploads bis 16.07.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.07.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MUIbase-4.5.lha biz/dbase 7.7M Programmable relational datab...
HomeBank_beta.lha biz/misc 109K 68k Free MUI personal accounts ma...
PlanetR.lha demo/intro 187K 68k Planet R invitation to Revisi...
evo.lha dev/e 639K 68k E-VO: Amiga E Evolution
Kwiz2.lha game/2play 72K 68k A Blockbusters-style quiz game
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha game/misc 8.0M 68k Amiga port of ScummVM 1.9.0
ScummVM_RTG.lha game/misc 8.0M 68k Amiga port of ScummVM 1.9.0
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.3M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
NoJob.mp3 mods/mpg 4.1M A motif made by Stefano Maria...
hippoplayerupdate.lha mus/play 315K 68k Updated HippoPlayer
nextvi.lha text/edit 173K MOS Next vi clone
Avalanche_FR.lha util/arc 7K French catalog for Avalanche 1.6
AnalogClock.lha util/time 39K 68k Resizeable analog transparent...
wet_update.lha util/wb 289K AOS Wet weather info patch to v6.9
[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2022, 09:22]
