17.Jul.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 16.07.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.07.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MUIbase-4.5.lha          biz/dbase  7.7M      Programmable relational datab...
HomeBank_beta.lha        biz/misc   109K  68k Free MUI personal accounts ma...
PlanetR.lha              demo/intro 187K  68k Planet R invitation to Revisi...
evo.lha                  dev/e      639K  68k E-VO: Amiga E Evolution
Kwiz2.lha                game/2play 72K   68k A Blockbusters-style quiz game
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha      game/misc  8.0M  68k Amiga port of ScummVM 1.9.0
ScummVM_RTG.lha          game/misc  8.0M  68k Amiga port of ScummVM 1.9.0
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.3M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
NoJob.mp3                mods/mpg   4.1M      A motif made by Stefano Maria...
hippoplayerupdate.lha    mus/play   315K  68k Updated HippoPlayer
nextvi.lha               text/edit  173K  MOS Next vi clone
Avalanche_FR.lha         util/arc   7K        French catalog for Avalanche 1.6
AnalogClock.lha          util/time  39K   68k Resizeable analog transparent...
wet_update.lha           util/wb    289K  AOS Wet weather info patch to v6.9
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2022, 09:22] [Kommentare: 0]
.
