23.Jul.2022









8-/16-Bit-Emulator für Mac OS und Linux: Clock Signal V2022-07-08

Thomas Hartes Clock Signal ist ein möglichst unsichtbarer Multiplattformemulator für Mac OS und unixkompatible Systeme. Ziel des Programmierers ist es, dass sich der Benutzer überhaupt nicht mit dem Emulator und seiner Konfiguration befassen muss, sondern die jeweilige Software direkt gestartet wird. Unterstützt werden eine Reihe von 8- und 16-Bit-Systemen, daneben existiert auch eine Amiga-Emulation - die vorerst jedoch beabsichtigt inakkurat bleibe.



Vor zwei Wochen wurde die aktuelle Version V2022-07-08 veröffentlicht. Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende Änderungen vorgenommen: a regression in the previous release resolved, which caused the Acorn Electron and Vic-20 not to boot correctly

improved the 68000: the results of ABCD, SBCD and NBCD are now more accurate; timing corrections have been made to CMPA.l, CLR.b, CLR.w, DIVU/S, NEGX.b, NEGX.w, NEG.b, NEG.w, NOT.w, NOT.b, MOVE to SR/CCR, MULU/S, TRAP, TRAPV, CHK and TAS;

improved the 65816: to correct an error in (d), y addressing calculation; to correct a flag error in 16-bit BIT; and to improve timing to a variety of other instructions.

resolved a bug that prevented the Apple IIe and Enhanced IIe from detecting an attached disk drive

fixed an issue that caused the Amstrad CPCs to start with an unpredictable amount of RAM

more accurately observes the Amiga left and right screen margins (dr)



[Meldung: 23. Jul. 2022, 13:19] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

