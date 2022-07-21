amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
24.Jul.2022



 AROS: Neuer Build des Workbench-Ersatzes Scalos
Mitte 2011 begann Matthias 'Mazze' Rustler damit, den Workbench-Ersatz Scalos für AROS zu portieren und vollendete dies Anfang 2012. Seitdem ist Scalos unter anderem Bestandteil in den AROS-Distributionen AROS Vision und Icaros Desktop.

Mitte Juli eröffnete Krzysztof 'Deadwood' Śmiechowicz auf Aros-Exec eine Diskussion, die das Ziel hat, nach der Vereinheitlichung der Codebasis von Scalos für AROS x86 ABIv0, AROS x86_64 ABIv11 und AROS m68k den Workbench-Ersatz zu verbesser und von Fehlern zu befreien. Nur für AxRuntime soll es einen separaten Entwicklungszweig geben.

Der Entwickler hat nun einen neuen Build V2022-07-21 veröffentlicht mit den folgenden Änderungshinweisen:

Fixed:
  • Numerous crashes when working on 64-bit with 64-bit heap
  • Wrong background color of Scalos logo on Scalos splash window
  • Backgroung image of Scalos splash window and Scalos About window is not visible
  • Icon labels on desktop and in drawer windows are displayed using Topaz instead of Arial font
  • Font.prefs are not being loaded on 64-bit
  • Font.prefs are being wrongly saved on 64-bit
  • scalos.prefs are not being loaded on x86 and x86_64, scalos is using always default prefecens
  • scalos.prefs are being saved on x86 and x86_64 in format not compatible with m68k
  • NewPopupmenu.prefs is wrongly written
  • Plugins are not loading at Scalos startup
  • wbrexx.plugin is crashing at startup on 64-bit
  • Multiple controls missing on Scalos Prefs/Icons page
  • System crash when clicking on def icon image on FileTypes Prefs/Recognition page
  • Status bar, control bar, buttons sometimes don't have images displayed
  • Buttons in Scalos About window have white corneres rendered where they should be transparent
  • Crash when leaving out an icon
  • Crash when adding a User-defined Button to Control bar without setting it's properties in Scalos Prefs
  • Crash when removing any button from Control bar in Scalos Prefs
  • Scalos Prefs allows editing TTEngine font properties when TTEngine is not present causing crash in Icons/Labels and Text Windows/Fonts pages
  • deficons.prefs are not being loaded on x86 and x86_64
  • Reset to default in FileType Prefs and Save does not save prefrences
Won't fix:
  • Scroolbars visible on titles of TrueType Fonts, PopupMenu, Menu, FileTypes, Pallette and Pattern pages of Scalos Preferences
Not fixed:
  • Wrong rendering on DualPNG icons
  • Refreshing drawer windows is slow
  • Starting Prefs/Locale or Prefs/Input from Scalos causes other preferences to fail
  • Desktop wallpaper is damaged where Splay window was displayed
  • When started from Wanderer, after saving Scalos Prefs, reload does not re-open main Scalos window
  • Difference in behavior between Cleanup from popup menu and Cleanup from top menu - possibly due to missing plugin, check Cleanup association in Menu Prefs
(dr)

[Meldung: 24. Jul. 2022, 07:35] [Kommentare: 2 - 24. Jul. 2022, 11:23]
