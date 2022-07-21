|24.Jul.2022
| AROS: Neuer Build des Workbench-Ersatzes Scalos
Mitte 2011 begann Matthias 'Mazze' Rustler damit, den Workbench-Ersatz Scalos für AROS zu portieren und vollendete dies Anfang 2012. Seitdem ist Scalos unter anderem Bestandteil in den AROS-Distributionen AROS Vision und Icaros Desktop.
Mitte Juli eröffnete Krzysztof 'Deadwood' Śmiechowicz auf Aros-Exec eine Diskussion, die das Ziel hat, nach der Vereinheitlichung der Codebasis von Scalos für AROS x86 ABIv0, AROS x86_64 ABIv11 und AROS m68k den Workbench-Ersatz zu verbesser und von Fehlern zu befreien. Nur für AxRuntime soll es einen separaten Entwicklungszweig geben.
Der Entwickler hat nun einen neuen Build V2022-07-21 veröffentlicht mit den folgenden Änderungshinweisen:
Fixed:
Won't fix:
- Numerous crashes when working on 64-bit with 64-bit heap
- Wrong background color of Scalos logo on Scalos splash window
- Backgroung image of Scalos splash window and Scalos About window is not visible
- Icon labels on desktop and in drawer windows are displayed using Topaz instead of Arial font
- Font.prefs are not being loaded on 64-bit
- Font.prefs are being wrongly saved on 64-bit
- scalos.prefs are not being loaded on x86 and x86_64, scalos is using always default prefecens
- scalos.prefs are being saved on x86 and x86_64 in format not compatible with m68k
- NewPopupmenu.prefs is wrongly written
- Plugins are not loading at Scalos startup
- wbrexx.plugin is crashing at startup on 64-bit
- Multiple controls missing on Scalos Prefs/Icons page
- System crash when clicking on def icon image on FileTypes Prefs/Recognition page
- Status bar, control bar, buttons sometimes don't have images displayed
- Buttons in Scalos About window have white corneres rendered where they should be transparent
- Crash when leaving out an icon
- Crash when adding a User-defined Button to Control bar without setting it's properties in Scalos Prefs
- Crash when removing any button from Control bar in Scalos Prefs
- Scalos Prefs allows editing TTEngine font properties when TTEngine is not present causing crash in Icons/Labels and Text Windows/Fonts pages
- deficons.prefs are not being loaded on x86 and x86_64
- Reset to default in FileType Prefs and Save does not save prefrences
Not fixed:
- Scroolbars visible on titles of TrueType Fonts, PopupMenu, Menu, FileTypes, Pallette and Pattern pages of Scalos Preferences
(dr)
- Wrong rendering on DualPNG icons
- Refreshing drawer windows is slow
- Starting Prefs/Locale or Prefs/Input from Scalos causes other preferences to fail
- Desktop wallpaper is damaged where Splay window was displayed
- When started from Wanderer, after saving Scalos Prefs, reload does not re-open main Scalos window
- Difference in behavior between Cleanup from popup menu and Cleanup from top menu - possibly due to missing plugin, check Cleanup association in Menu Prefs
[Meldung: 24. Jul. 2022, 07:35] [Kommentare: 2 - 24. Jul. 2022, 11:23]
