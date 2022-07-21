24.Jul.2022









AROS: Neuer Build des Workbench-Ersatzes Scalos

Mitte 2011 begann Matthias 'Mazze' Rustler damit, den Workbench-Ersatz Scalos für AROS zu portieren und vollendete dies Anfang 2012. Seitdem ist Scalos unter anderem Bestandteil in den AROS-Distributionen AROS Vision und Icaros Desktop.



Mitte Juli eröffnete Krzysztof 'Deadwood' Śmiechowicz auf Aros-Exec eine Diskussion, die das Ziel hat, nach der Vereinheitlichung der Codebasis von Scalos für AROS x86 ABIv0, AROS x86_64 ABIv11 und AROS m68k den Workbench-Ersatz zu verbesser und von Fehlern zu befreien. Nur für AxRuntime soll es einen separaten Entwicklungszweig geben.



Der Entwickler hat nun einen neuen Build V2022-07-21 veröffentlicht mit den folgenden Änderungshinweisen:



Fixed: Numerous crashes when working on 64-bit with 64-bit heap

Wrong background color of Scalos logo on Scalos splash window

Backgroung image of Scalos splash window and Scalos About window is not visible

Icon labels on desktop and in drawer windows are displayed using Topaz instead of Arial font

Font.prefs are not being loaded on 64-bit

Font.prefs are being wrongly saved on 64-bit

scalos.prefs are not being loaded on x86 and x86_64, scalos is using always default prefecens

scalos.prefs are being saved on x86 and x86_64 in format not compatible with m68k

NewPopupmenu.prefs is wrongly written

Plugins are not loading at Scalos startup

wbrexx.plugin is crashing at startup on 64-bit

Multiple controls missing on Scalos Prefs/Icons page

System crash when clicking on def icon image on FileTypes Prefs/Recognition page

Status bar, control bar, buttons sometimes don't have images displayed

Buttons in Scalos About window have white corneres rendered where they should be transparent

Crash when leaving out an icon

Crash when adding a User-defined Button to Control bar without setting it's properties in Scalos Prefs

Crash when removing any button from Control bar in Scalos Prefs

Scalos Prefs allows editing TTEngine font properties when TTEngine is not present causing crash in Icons/Labels and Text Windows/Fonts pages

deficons.prefs are not being loaded on x86 and x86_64

Reset to default in FileType Prefs and Save does not save prefrences Won't fix: Scroolbars visible on titles of TrueType Fonts, PopupMenu, Menu, FileTypes, Pallette and Pattern pages of Scalos Preferences Not fixed: Wrong rendering on DualPNG icons

Refreshing drawer windows is slow

Starting Prefs/Locale or Prefs/Input from Scalos causes other preferences to fail

Desktop wallpaper is damaged where Splay window was displayed

When started from Wanderer, after saving Scalos Prefs, reload does not re-open main Scalos window

Difference in behavior between Cleanup from popup menu and Cleanup from top menu - possibly due to missing plugin, check Cleanup association in Menu Prefs (dr)



[Meldung: 24. Jul. 2022, 07:35] [Kommentare: 2 - 24. Jul. 2022, 11:23]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

