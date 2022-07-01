29.Jul.2022









RSS-Reader: IvoRSS 1.1.1 für AmigaOS 3, 4 und MorphOS

IvoRSS ist ein einfacher, mit Hollywood entwickelter RSS-Reader (amiga-news.de berichtete). Benötigt werden die codesets.library und AmiSSL 4. IvoRSS ist verfügbar für AmigaOS 3, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS. Änderungen:



Version 1.1.1 Fixed crash for uncovered HTML characters

Finally, any smallest change of "article" will trigger IvoRSS to show it as unread. But at least left and rigth sides of application will be consistent.

Changed a little bit layout to look a little bit better under AmigaOS4

Added glow icon for AmigaOS3

Created kind of glow icon for AmigaOS4 Version 1.1 Reworked parsing in Explore window

Downloading is reworked, IvoRSS tracks modified time on server

Changed New/Read identification, there are still false positives, but should be less of them

Now MUI&MUIRoyale set up to not let labels to explode and break layout

More &HtMl_characters; are covered

More Amiga related feeds out of the box (dr)



[Meldung: 29. Jul. 2022, 11:13] [Kommentare: 0]

