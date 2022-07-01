|29.Jul.2022
| RSS-Reader: IvoRSS 1.1.1 für AmigaOS 3, 4 und MorphOS
IvoRSS ist ein einfacher, mit Hollywood entwickelter RSS-Reader (amiga-news.de berichtete). Benötigt werden die codesets.library und AmiSSL 4. IvoRSS ist verfügbar für AmigaOS 3, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS. Änderungen:
Version 1.1.1
Version 1.1
- Fixed crash for uncovered HTML characters
- Finally, any smallest change of "article" will trigger IvoRSS to show it as unread. But at least left and rigth sides of application will be consistent.
- Changed a little bit layout to look a little bit better under AmigaOS4
- Added glow icon for AmigaOS3
- Created kind of glow icon for AmigaOS4
(dr)
- Reworked parsing in Explore window
- Downloading is reworked, IvoRSS tracks modified time on server
- Changed New/Read identification, there are still false positives, but should be less of them
- Now MUI&MUIRoyale set up to not let labels to explode and break layout
- More &HtMl_characters; are covered
- More Amiga related feeds out of the box
[Meldung: 29. Jul. 2022, 11:13]
