30.Jul.2022



 AmigaOS 4: Update für Arcade-Spiel KOG
Wie bereits in der Meldung zu Blastaway vermeldet, hat Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua parallel mehrere Spiel aktualisiert, so auch sein abstraktes Arcade-Spiel KOG (Video). Die Änderungen:

July 29, 2022
  • Added screenshots of internal graphics (now [F1] grab a screenshot of the internal graphics and [F2] of the visible graphics).
  • Added [ALT]+[F4] quit option.
  • Simplified data files access code.
  • Set savedata directory to the game's own data directory also for the Windows installed version (which now is thus identical to the portable version).
  • Moved configuration file to the program directory.
  • Added to installers code to import previous savedata and clean up leftovers.
  • Improved/extended manual.
July 24, 2022
  • Reworked assignments of the kind *p++ = ... *p ... (as they are miscompiled by some versions of gcc).
  • Removed assignment of function "back" to joypad first button (as that was confusing).
  • Added Windows portable version.
  • Worked on Windows installer: removed unused data directory; added logo to graphics.
July 19, 2022
  • Added support for thumbsticks, as at times Windows treats D-pads as thumbsticks (this is just to support as many joypads as possible: using real thumbsticks is not a good idea anyway).
  • Fixed/improved manual.
(dr)

[Meldung: 30. Jul. 2022, 12:29] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
