|30.Jul.2022
| AmigaOS 4: Update für Arcade-Spiel KOG
Wie bereits in der Meldung zu Blastaway vermeldet, hat Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua parallel mehrere Spiel aktualisiert, so auch sein abstraktes Arcade-Spiel KOG (Video). Die Änderungen:
July 29, 2022
July 24, 2022
- Added screenshots of internal graphics (now [F1] grab a screenshot of the internal graphics and [F2] of the visible graphics).
- Added [ALT]+[F4] quit option.
- Simplified data files access code.
- Set savedata directory to the game's own data directory also for the Windows installed version (which now is thus identical to the portable version).
- Moved configuration file to the program directory.
- Added to installers code to import previous savedata and clean up leftovers.
- Improved/extended manual.
July 19, 2022
- Reworked assignments of the kind *p++ = ... *p ... (as they are miscompiled by some versions of gcc).
- Removed assignment of function "back" to joypad first button (as that was confusing).
- Added Windows portable version.
- Worked on Windows installer: removed unused data directory; added logo to graphics.
(dr)
- Added support for thumbsticks, as at times Windows treats D-pads as thumbsticks (this is just to support as many joypads as possible: using real thumbsticks is not a good idea anyway).
- Fixed/improved manual.
