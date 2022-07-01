30.Jul.2022









AmigaOS 4: Update für Arcade-Spiel KOG

Wie bereits in der Meldung zu Blastaway vermeldet, hat Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua parallel mehrere Spiel aktualisiert, so auch sein abstraktes Arcade-Spiel KOG (Video). Die Änderungen:



July 29, 2022 Added screenshots of internal graphics (now [F1] grab a screenshot of the internal graphics and [F2] of the visible graphics).

Added [ALT]+[F4] quit option.

Simplified data files access code.

Set savedata directory to the game's own data directory also for the Windows installed version (which now is thus identical to the portable version).

Moved configuration file to the program directory.

Added to installers code to import previous savedata and clean up leftovers.

Improved/extended manual. July 24, 2022 Reworked assignments of the kind *p++ = ... *p ... (as they are miscompiled by some versions of gcc).

Removed assignment of function "back" to joypad first button (as that was confusing).

Added Windows portable version.

Worked on Windows installer: removed unused data directory; added logo to graphics. July 19, 2022 Added support for thumbsticks, as at times Windows treats D-pads as thumbsticks (this is just to support as many joypads as possible: using real thumbsticks is not a good idea anyway).

Fixed/improved manual. (dr)



