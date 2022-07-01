|01.Aug.2022
| Sprite/Icon/Map-Editor: Raster Master V1.2 R58 für Windows 10/11
Raster Master ist ein Sprite/Icon/Map-Editor für Windows 10/11, der RayLib- bzw. PutImagedata- und Map-Code für gcc, AmigaBASIC, Amiga C, Amiga Pascal, QuickBasic, QB64, Quick C, Turbo Pascal, freepascal, Turbo C, Turbo Basic, Power Basic, FreeBASIC, GWBASIC, BASICA, und PC-BASIC generiert (YouTube-Video).
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurde die Generierung von BASIC-Code weiter verbessert. Ein entsprechender Beispielcode wurde in Form eines RPG Demos veröffentlicht und in einem neuen YouTube-Video erläutert. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:
- Fixed paint bug - caused the program to freeze if clicking outside of image/grid area
- grenade constants for Amiga formats c/basic/pascal
- generates map code loader for basic (dims and loads map code into array)
- generate constants for modex dos lib lbm/pbm formats (c/pascal)
- when exporting RES Text Include files RM will add variables and assign width/height (image1.width = 16)
- Also with PUT image format RM will now build stub that creates an array and reads the image data. so now you can do put(0,0),Image1 and it will display your images without having to write the code.
- QB64 and Freebasic Raylib support. You can also use the RGB/RGBA data with _PutImage (not regular PUT) if you are using QB64.
