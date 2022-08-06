|09.Aug.2022
| Aminet-Uploads bis 06.08.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.08.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
LuettjeBookholler.lha biz/misc 1.7M OS4 Little Personal Finance program
ign-addon-ods.lha biz/spread 209K OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
TilesScrollDemo.lha dev/amos 206K 68k A simple tiles scroll demo
RescueLander.lha game/actio 45K 68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
F1GP2022Carset.lha game/data 14K 2022 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha game/edit 3.3M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.8M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
rcross.lha game/race 8.6M 68k RCross - RC car racing agains...
StefADV.lha game/text 52K 68k Little italian text adventure
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.9M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.4M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
IntsyPX.lha text/bfont 5K A complete 8pt font.
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip text/bfont 2.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
avalanche.lha util/arc 89K AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
patchas.lha util/boot 21K 68k Fix a bug in AmigaStart
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 1.5M 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
dintwm.lha util/wb 27K 68k Dynamic Intuition Window Manager
perciman_68k.lha util/wb 1.5M 68k manage contact and other info...
perciman_AROS.lha util/wb 1.7M x86 manage contact and other info...
perciman_MOS.lha util/wb 1.6M MOS manage contact and other info...
perciman_OS4.lha util/wb 2.0M OS4 manage contact and other info...
(snx)
[Meldung: 09. Aug. 2022, 07:43] [Kommentare: 1 - 09. Aug. 2022, 07:44]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]