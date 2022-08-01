amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
14.Aug.2022



 Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 1.4 für alle Amiga-Systeme
Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat RNOEffects aus der Familie seiner RNO-Anwendungen aktualisiert. RNOEffects ist ein einfaches Bildbearbeitungsprogramm mit dem Schwerpunkt auf Stapelkonvertierungsoptionen und Alphakanal-basierten Effekten (YouTube-Video). Es war in früheren Versionen bereits für MorphOS, OS4 und AROS verfügbar, die neue Version unterstützt nun auch 68k- und WarpOS-Konfigurationen. Die Änderungen:
  • Images can be saved as AmigaOS, NewIcons, GlowIcons, OS4, PNG, and DualPNG
  • icons with configurable properties that include icon type, tooltypes,
  • selected image, default tool, stack, position, drawer properties, etc.
  • Added the "Freehand" drawing mode
  • Added the "Opacity map" effect for creating and inserting B&W opacity map images of alpha channels
  • Added the "ARexx" effect to launch ARexx scripts within the program
  • Added an example ARexx script
  • Better text editing/importing/exporting options for the text drawing effect
  • Draw and crop effects can be positioned with the mouse
  • Re-designed the line effect and added an arrowhead option
  • Added buttons and keys to load next and previous pictures in the directory
  • Added the undo levels setting
  • Added the redo option
  • Removed overlapping keyboard shortcuts for copy/cut/paste operations
  • Fixed pathless file arguments
  • Safer error handling
  • Other changes and fixes
Bisher verfügbare Downloads: (dr)

[Meldung: 14. Aug. 2022, 13:35] [Kommentare: 1 - 14. Aug. 2022, 17:28]
