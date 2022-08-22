23.Aug.2022









8-/16-Bit-Emulator für Mac OS und Linux: Clock Signal V2022-08-22

Thomas Hartes Clock Signal ist ein möglichst unsichtbarer Multiplattformemulator für Mac OS und unixkompatible Systeme. Ziel des Programmierers ist es, dass sich der Benutzer überhaupt nicht mit dem Emulator und seiner Konfiguration befassen muss, sondern die jeweilige Software direkt gestartet wird. Unterstützt werden eine Reihe von 8- und 16-Bit-Systemen, daneben existiert auch eine Amiga-Emulation - die vorerst jedoch beabsichtigt inakkurat bleibe.



Heute wurde die aktuelle Version V2022-08-22 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: partially enables a properly-serialised blitter for the Amiga, mostly replacing the tentative instant blitter of previous releases

adds 1mb and 4mb RAM size options for the Atari ST

improves support for .ST disk images of non-default geometry

resolves a crash on macOS when the app needs to request user provision of ROMs

gives a version number to macOS builds (dr)



