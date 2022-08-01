|27.Aug.2022
| Programmiersprache: Amiga C/C++ Visual Studio Code Extension 1.5.4
'Bartman', Mitglied der Demogruppe 'Abyss', liefert mit 'amiga-debug' eine 'Visual Studio Code'-Extension aus einer Hand zum Kompilieren, Debuggen und Profilieren von Amiga C/C++-Programmen, die mit gcc 11.2 und WinUAE kompiliert wurden (YouTube-Video). Gestern wurden die Version 1.5.4 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
Parallel zu dieser originalen Erweiterung gibt es einen Fork von David Cañadas Mazo, der weniger den Fokus auf Stabilität, als auf zusätzlichen Features legt. Die da wären:
- NEW: profiler: improve blitter tooltip for line mode, show simplified formulas of minterms
- NEW: profiler: show blitter mode (Blit, Line, Fill, Clear) in blitter timeline
- NEW: new commands in the command palette Ctrl+Shift+P:
- Open Gradient Master: opens the Deadliner's The Amiga Gradient Master tool to assist you creating color gradients for Copperlists).
- Open Image Tool opens the Deadliner's Image Tool to assist you converting images to different Amiga formats.
- Open Color Reducer opens the Deadliner's Color Reducer tool to assist you reducing the number of colors in images in a smart manner.
- Open BLTCON Cheat Sheet: opens the Deadliner's BLTCON Cheat Sheet tool that helps you designing Blitter operations.
- Open Amiga Hardware Reference Manual: opens the Amiga Hardware Reference Manual TOC hosted at amigadev.elowar.com.
- NEW: you can set your Kickstart paths in settings Ctrl+, under Extensions > Amiga C/C++ Compile, Debug & Profile > Rom-paths: A500, A1200, A4000
- NEW: template project's output now in out/a.elf, out/a.exe. Can be changed in settings amiga.program
- NEW: new command Convert EXE to ADF (right-click Amiga EXE files in the explorer)
- NEW: assembly registers now also show SR (status register)
Viele seiner Änderungen fließen in die originale Erweiterung zurück. Auch hier wurde gestern die Version 1.5.4 veröffentlicht. (dr)
- VASM assembler with debugging support:
- GAS keeps the .s extension; VASM uses the .asm extension.
- VASM has been modified to provide valid DWARF section names to make the extension debugger to work.
- The assembly language provider has been updated to validate assembly sources against either GAS or VASM depending on the source code file extensions.
- Syntax highlighting, symbol search and error squiggles support.
- VASM official site: http://sun.hasenbraten.de/vasm/.
- Modified VASM: https://github.com/davidcanadas/vasm-m68k-mot-win32. Version 1.9.
- Support for multiple build targets:
- Release: default target. Optimizations enabled, debuggable (when optimizations allow to). DEBUG macro defined for GCC, GAS and VASM.
- Debug: Optimizations disabled, slower but fully debuggable. DEBUG macro defined for GCC, GAS and VASM.
- Final: Optimizations enabled. Not debuggable. NDEBUG macro defined for GCC, GAS and VASM.
- Shrinkled: Final, Shrinkler-compressed. Parameters are configurable using VSCode settings.
