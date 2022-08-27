|28.Aug.2022
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 27.08.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.08.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libxslt.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.1 XSLT support for libxml2
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
mednafen.lha emu/gam 8Mb 4.1 Mednafen Emulator
openjk_academy.lha gam/fps 10Mb 4.1 Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Acad...
openjk_outcast.lha gam/fps 8Mb 4.1 Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi O...
vanillaconquer-td.lha gam/str 8Mb 4.1 Vanilla Conquer C&C Tiberian...
pintorweb.lha gra/mis 9Mb 4.0 An easy program to handling pict...
beebase.lha off/dat 8Mb 4.0 Programmable relational database...
aes.lha uti/mis 27kb 4.0 AES-256 ECB file encryption CLI ...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 834kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
aiostreams.lha vid/mis 263kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
[Meldung: 28. Aug. 2022, 07:42] [Kommentare: 0]
