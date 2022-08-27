amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
28.Aug.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 27.08.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.08.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libxslt.lha              dev/lib 3Mb   4.1 XSLT support for libxml2
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
mednafen.lha             emu/gam 8Mb   4.1 Mednafen Emulator
openjk_academy.lha       gam/fps 10Mb  4.1 Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Acad...
openjk_outcast.lha       gam/fps 8Mb   4.1 Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi O...
vanillaconquer-td.lha    gam/str 8Mb   4.1 Vanilla Conquer C&C Tiberian...
pintorweb.lha            gra/mis 9Mb   4.0 An easy program to handling pict...
beebase.lha              off/dat 8Mb   4.0 Programmable relational database...
aes.lha                  uti/mis 27kb  4.0 AES-256 ECB file encryption CLI ...
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 834kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
aiostreams.lha           vid/mis 263kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
(snx)

[Meldung: 28. Aug. 2022, 07:42] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.