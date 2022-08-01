28.Aug.2022









AmigaOS 4.1: SDL 2.24.0 Release Candidate 1

Juha 'capehill' Niemimaki stellt den ersten Freigabekandidaten 1 für die Version 2.24.0 der Multimedia-Bibliothek SDL für AmigaOS 4.1 zur Verfügung, die Programmierern die Entwicklung portierbarer Anwendungen erleichtern soll und von zahlreichen Open-Source-Spielen verwendet wird.



SDL benötigt AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition und optional OpenGL ES 2.0. Die allgemeinen Änderungen im Vergleich zu Version 2.0.22: New version numbering scheme, similar to GLib and Flatpak.

An even number in the minor version (second component) indicates a production-ready stable release such as 2.24.0, which would have been 2.0.24 under the old system.

The patchlevel (micro version, third component) indicates a bugfix-only update: for example, 2.24.1 would be a bugfix-only release to fix bugs in 2.24.0, without adding new features.

An odd number in the minor version indicates a prerelease such as 2.23.0. Stable distributions should not use these prereleases.

The patchlevel indicates successive prereleases, for example 2.23.1 and 2.23.2 would be prereleases during development of the SDL 2.24.0 stable release.

Added SDL_GetPointDisplayIndex() and SDL_GetRectDisplayIndex() to get the display associated with a point and rectangle in screen space

Added SDL_bsearch(), SDL_crc16(), and SDL_utf8strnlen() to the stdlib routines

Added SDL_CPUPauseInstruction() as a macro in SDL_atomic.h

Added SDL_size_mul_overflow() and SDL_size_add_overflow() for better size overflow protection

Added SDL_ResetHint() to reset a hint to the default value

Added SDL_ResetKeyboard() to reset SDL's internal keyboard state, generating key up events for all currently pressed keys

Added the hint SDL_HINT_MOUSE_RELATIVE_WARP_MOTION to control whether mouse warping generates motion events in relative mode. This hint defaults off.

Added the hint SDL_HINT_TRACKPAD_IS_TOUCH_ONLY to control whether trackpads are treated as touch devices or mice. By default touchpads are treated as mouse input.

The hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_JOY_CONS now defaults on

Added support for mini-gamepad mode for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers using the HIDAPI driver

Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_COMBINE_JOY_CONS to control whether Joy-Con controllers are automatically merged into a unified gamepad when using the HIDAPI driver. This hint defaults on.

The hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_SWITCH_HOME_LED can be set to a floating point value to set the brightness of the Home LED on Nintendo Switch controllers

Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_JOYCON_HOME_LED to set the Home LED brightness for the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers. By default the Home LED is not modified.

Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_SWITCH_PLAYER_LED to control whether the player LED should be lit on the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers

Added support for Nintendo Online classic controllers using the HIDAPI driver

Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_NINTENDO_CLASSIC to control whether the HIDAPI driver for Nintendo Online classic controllers should be used

Added support for the NVIDIA Shield Controller to the HIDAPI driver, supporting rumble and battery status

Added support for NVIDIA SHIELD controller to the HIDAPI driver, and a hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_SHIELD to control whether this is used

Added functions to get the platform dependent name for a joystick or game controller:

SDL_JoystickPathForIndex()



SDL_JoystickPath()



SDL_GameControllerPathForIndex()



SDL_GameControllerPath()

Added SDL_GameControllerGetFirmwareVersion() and SDL_JoystickGetFirmwareVersion(), currently implemented for DualSense(tm) Wireless Controllers using HIDAPI

Added SDL_JoystickAttachVirtualEx() for extended virtual controller support

Added joystick event SDL_JOYBATTERYUPDATED for when battery status changes

Added SDL_GUIDToString() and SDL_GUIDFromString() to convert between SDL GUID and string

Added SDL_HasLSX() and SDL_HasLASX() to detect LoongArch SIMD support

Added SDL_GetOriginalMemoryFunctions()

Added SDL_GetDefaultAudioInfo() to get the name and format of the default audio device, currently implemented for PipeWire, PulseAudio, WASAPI, and DirectSound

Added HIDAPI driver for the NVIDIA SHIELD controller (2017 model) to enable support for battery status and rumble

Added support for opening audio devices with 3 or 5 channels (2.1, 4.1). All channel counts from Mono to 7.1 are now supported.

Rewrote audio channel converters used by SDL_AudioCVT, based on the channel matrix coefficients used as the default for FAudio voices

SDL log messages are no longer limited to 4K and can be any length

Fixed a long-standing calling convention issue with dynapi affecting OpenWatcom or OS/2 builds Amigaspezifische Änderungen: Add screensaver control using application.library. Screensaver is disabled by default. (dr)



