04.Sep.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 03.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.09.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
DesignerSP.lha           dev/hwood  1.2M      HW Designer 6.0 spanish catal...
regina-doc.pdf           dev/lang   1.3M      Alternative REXX interpreter doc
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.7M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
spacecadetpinball-aos... game/actio 4.0M  OS4 SpaceCadetPinball
Magazyn.lha              game/think 191K  68k New Sokoban-type game with gf...
AmigaBreaks-AutumInKo... mods/misc  191K      track by Amiga Breaks - Autum...
LN42022Philly.lha        mods/misc  18M       LN4 2022 Phillipines by HKvalhe
LN4Lv6.lha               mods/misc  3.5M      LN4Lv6 Plane Crash by HKvalhe
hippoplayerupdate.lha    mus/play   318K  68k Updated HippoPlayer
GF4RSID1.zip             pix/misc   76K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID2.zip             pix/misc   83K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID3.zip             pix/misc   78K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID4.zip             pix/misc   85K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID5.zip             pix/misc   83K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID6.zip             pix/misc   86K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID7.zip             pix/misc   80K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID8.zip             pix/misc   78K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID9.zip             pix/misc   82K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSIDA.zip             pix/misc   83K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDB.zip             pix/misc   80K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDC.zip             pix/misc   79K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
trackfoo_v0_14.lha       util/cli   12K   68k Read or Write one track CLI tool
aes_v1_20_mos.lha        util/crypt 19K   MOS AES-256 ECB file encryption C...
aes_v1_20_os4.lha        util/crypt 27K   OS4 AES-256 ECB file encryption C...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  6.8M  68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Sep. 2022, 07:58]
