06.Sep.2022









Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.5.1

E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen. Er fügt viele neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen hinzu, einschließlich Objekt-UNIONs, String-Merging, nicht wortorientierte Objekte und vieles mehr (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Soeben wurde die Version 3.5.1 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: fix issue with short jump calculations being done incorrect in certain circumstances, causing crashes.

fix casing of math ieee functions to match original E modules

disable OPT POOL and OPT UTILLIB in legacy mode

disable THISTASK, __POOL and UTILITYBASE in legacy mode

reinstate [] in immediate list to previous E functionality (a blank 0 item list)

fix optimisation issue where MOVE.B (A0),D0 and MOVE.W (A0),D0 followed by TST.L would be optimised incorrectly.

fix issue with immediate lists, ListMax() could not be used as the max size was not populated.

allow 0 length lists to be created eg List(0)

add showhunk source (dr)



[Meldung: 06. Sep. 2022, 19:38] [Kommentare: 0]

