.
.
.

11.Sep.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.09.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amoskittens.lha          dev/lan 2Mb   4.1 Amos the kitten is amos basic in...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
ciagent.lha              emu/mis 171kb 4.0 Minimal CIA resources and hardwa...
tbftss.lha               gam/shm 2Mb   4.1 The Battle for the Solar System ...
lharchiver.lha           uti/arc 5Mb   4.0 Create LhA archives intuitively
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Sep. 2022, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.