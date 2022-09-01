28.Sep.2022









Programmiersprache: Amiga C/C++ Visual Studio Code Extension 1.6.1

'Bartman', Mitglied der Demogruppe 'Abyss', liefert mit 'amiga-debug' eine 'Visual Studio Code'-Extension aus einer Hand zum Kompilieren, Debuggen und Profilieren von Amiga C/C++-Programmen, die mit gcc 11.2 und WinUAE kompiliert wurden (YouTube-Video). Heute wurden die Versionen 1.6.0 und 1.6.1 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: NEW: icons for .uss, .amigaprofile, .shrinklerstats, .objdump

FIX: fix memory content for multi-frame captures (was wrong after frame 1)

FIX: screen: center reference screenshot (probably still wrong)

CHG: screen: zoom panel size, clipping

NEW: screen: show bitplane pointers

CHG: screen: improve performance by 40%

NEW: screen: mouse click&drag to set time

NEW: screen: Freeze frame to visualize drawing (+ Memory overlay)

CHG: profiler: improve loading performance by >1000%

CHG: profiler: multi-frame captures are now loaded in the background for faster startup time

CHG: savestate: show progress bar during profiling

NEW: Amiga: Clean Temp Files to delete .amigaprofile files from your temp path.

FIX: the terminal didn't re-open once closed

FIX: disassembly: fix divul, divsl, FPU, fmoveml (see 68k-dis.ts)

FIX: #128 Can't use the image converter link

FIX: #129 Screen and Resources tabs have no scroll bars so I can't see the bottom of a tall image

FIX: improved behavior of jumping from assembly to source (still sometimes the source window disappears)

NEW: update to latest WinUAE

FIX: screen: freeze frame memory was wrong

FIX: resource: possibly very slow performance when using Copper Palette (dr)



