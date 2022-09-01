|01.Okt.2022
| Blockorientiertes Kopieren: Device-Streams 2.0.0
Roc Vallès i Domènech hat das ursprünglich von Christian E. Hopps im Jahre 1993 veröffentlichte Amiga-Tool "Device-Streams" zum blockorientierten Kopieren, ähnlich dem UNIX-Befehl dd, aktualisiert. AmigaOS 2.04+ wird benötigt. Die Änderungen:
(dr)
- Cleaned up code.
- Removed SAS/C-isms and updated to build in modern toolchains.
- Use of 64bit offsets throughout.
- Safeguards added against 32bit overflow wraparound.
- Use dos.library for file I/O.
[Meldung: 01. Okt. 2022, 06:39]
