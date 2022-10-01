amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
02.Okt.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 01.10.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.10.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CloudDav_1.6.lha         comm/net   501K  MOS A WebDav client
Dzon_Demo_Compilation... demo/disk  880K  68k Dzon Demo Compilation Disk 1 ...
Dzon_Demo_Compilation... demo/disk  880K  68k Dzon Demo Compilation Disk 2 ...
tek-transhuman_pachin... demo/disk  2.0M  68k Transhuman / Pachinkoland - G...
wla_dx-mos.lha           dev/cross  3.4M  MOS 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembl...
OsGrind.lha              dev/debug  30K   68k Configurable Os argument checker
PatchWork.lha            dev/debug  48K   68k Validate library calls with A...
device-streams.lha       disk/misc  87K   68k Copy block devices and stream...
device-streams_src.lha   disk/misc  33K       Copy block devices and stream...
WormWars.lha             game/actio 897K  68k Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWars-AROS.zip        game/actio 701K  x86 Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWarsMOS.lha          game/actio 944K  MOS Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWars-OS4.lha         game/actio 1.1M  OS4 Advanced snake/Tron game
F1GP2022Carset.lha       game/data  15K       2022 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.6M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.8M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.1M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
Amdrum.ACEpansion.lha    misc/emu   8K    MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.4M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
MirageImager.ACEpansi... misc/emu   17K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
LN4Lv7.lha               mods/misc  2.6M      LN4Lv7 4ch MED track by HKvalhe
hippoplayerSource.lha    mus/play   1.3M      HippoPlayer source code
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  14M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  14M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Reqtools-Wide.lha        util/libs  44K   68k Double Width Reqtools
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  1.9M  68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
UHCGUI-Current.lha       util/wb    58K   68k GUI frontend for the UHC-Tool...
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Okt. 2022, 09:12] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.