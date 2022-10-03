|09.Okt.2022
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 08.10.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 08.10.2022 hinzugefügt:
- 2022-10-08 fixed: Tintin on the Moon / Tim und Struppi auf dem Mond (Infogrames) prevent access fault on 68000 (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: Thunder Burner (Loriciel) 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: The Quest For The Time Bird / Auf der Suche nach dem Vogel der Zeit / La quête de l'oiseau du temps (Infogrames) made 68000 compatible (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: The Oath (Attic) supports another version, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, new imager and install script (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: Streetfighter 2 (Capcom/U.S.Gold) supports another version (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: Rambo 3 (Ocean) trainer added, high score saving added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2022-10-08 new: Postman Pat III (Alternative) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: Grand Monster Slam (Rainbow Arts) supports another version (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: Godfather (U.S.Gold) access faults fixed, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual added (Info)
- 2022-10-08 improved: Bombjack - Beer edition (McGeezer) supports another game version (Info)
- 2022-10-05 new: Face Off / Ice Hockey (Anco) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-10-05 updated: Venom Wing (Thalamus/SoftEyes) default quitkey changed (Info)
- 2022-10-05 improved: Stormball (Millennium) new imager, 68000 quitkey, new icons and install script (Info)
- 2022-10-05 fixed: Harricana (Loriciel) access fault removed, new icons (Info)
- 2022-10-05 improved: Armalyte (Thalamus) splash window config, 68000 quitkey, new imager, manual added (Info)
- 2022-10-03 improved: Workbench 3.1 (CBM) minor fixes (Info)
- 2022-10-03 improved: Workbench 1.3 (Amiga Inc.) minor fixes (Info)
