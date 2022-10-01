|25.Okt.2022
| Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz Pre-Release 3.9.7
Soeben wurde die Pre-Release 3.9.7 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
new:
changed:
- environmentlib: added command to check, move and clear the vbr (works only with 68010+)
- added the possibility to the debugger to move the vbr (only on 68010+ systems)
- added documentation for AsmExit (Docs/Blitzlibs/SYSTEM1.guide)
fixed:
- compiler directives "SYNTAX" and "OPTIMIZE" are now capitalized tokens
- operand sizes for assembler instructions (.b, .w, .l) can now be entered capitalized (.B, .W, .L)
- the compiler understands now shift-operators "<<" and ">>"
- the compiler now allows ROL/ROR instructions to be used in basic code, e.g. test.w = $F0 ROL 2
- rewrote loading of source files other than "ab3"
- crash when moving lines to top via ALT+CURSOR up/down
- crash when trying to copy a single line selection, if it had been selected from right to left
- holding SHIFT-CURSOR up/down did not work continously, just once
- the vbr-chcking of the debugger did not work correctly
- fixed bug in function to display standard (not tokenized) text
- crash when loading text files other than ".ab3"
- crash when undeleteing a line
- autoindent of cursor did not work
