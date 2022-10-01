25.Okt.2022









Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz Pre-Release 3.9.7

Soeben wurde die Pre-Release 3.9.7 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:



new: environmentlib: added command to check, move and clear the vbr (works only with 68010+)

added the possibility to the debugger to move the vbr (only on 68010+ systems)

added documentation for AsmExit (Docs/Blitzlibs/SYSTEM1.guide) changed: compiler directives "SYNTAX" and "OPTIMIZE" are now capitalized tokens

operand sizes for assembler instructions (.b, .w, .l) can now be entered capitalized (.B, .W, .L)

the compiler understands now shift-operators "<<" and ">>"

the compiler now allows ROL/ROR instructions to be used in basic code, e.g. test.w = $F0 ROL 2

rewrote loading of source files other than "ab3" fixed: crash when moving lines to top via ALT+CURSOR up/down

crash when trying to copy a single line selection, if it had been selected from right to left

holding SHIFT-CURSOR up/down did not work continously, just once

the vbr-chcking of the debugger did not work correctly

fixed bug in function to display standard (not tokenized) text

crash when loading text files other than ".ab3"

crash when undeleteing a line

autoindent of cursor did not work (dr)



[Meldung: 25. Okt. 2022, 20:18] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

