.
.
.

25.Okt.2022



 Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz Pre-Release 3.9.7
Soeben wurde die Pre-Release 3.9.7 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:

new:
  • environmentlib: added command to check, move and clear the vbr (works only with 68010+)
  • added the possibility to the debugger to move the vbr (only on 68010+ systems)
  • added documentation for AsmExit (Docs/Blitzlibs/SYSTEM1.guide)
changed:
  • compiler directives "SYNTAX" and "OPTIMIZE" are now capitalized tokens
  • operand sizes for assembler instructions (.b, .w, .l) can now be entered capitalized (.B, .W, .L)
  • the compiler understands now shift-operators "<<" and ">>"
  • the compiler now allows ROL/ROR instructions to be used in basic code, e.g. test.w = $F0 ROL 2
  • rewrote loading of source files other than "ab3"
fixed:
  • crash when moving lines to top via ALT+CURSOR up/down
  • crash when trying to copy a single line selection, if it had been selected from right to left
  • holding SHIFT-CURSOR up/down did not work continously, just once
  • the vbr-chcking of the debugger did not work correctly
  • fixed bug in function to display standard (not tokenized) text
  • crash when loading text files other than ".ab3"
  • crash when undeleteing a line
  • autoindent of cursor did not work
[Meldung: 25. Okt. 2022, 20:18]
.
.