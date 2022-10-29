|30.Okt.2022
| Aminet-Uploads bis 29.10.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.10.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CloudDav_1.71.lha comm/net 559K MOS A WebDav client
nfs3.lha comm/net 10K 68k Mount NFS3 shares using bsdso...
ApolloExplorer.zip comm/tcp 32M 68k Apollo Explorer
COP.lha dev/debug 165K 68k Low Level Debugger
RawIO2Parallel.lha dev/debug 9K 68k Redirect debug output to para...
anaiis.lha driver/oth 205K 68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22
anaiis_boot.lha driver/oth 255K 68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
OlivettiJP.lha driver/pri 14K 68k Olivetti JP WB Driver 40.5
OlivettiJP790.lha driver/pri 13K 68k Olivetti JP 790 (HPDJ560C) WB...
AmiQuake_AGA.lha game/shoot 6.0M 68k Amiga port of WinQuake
AmiQuake_RTG.lha game/shoot 6.0M 68k Amiga port of WinQuake
2nd-Albireo.ACEpansio... misc/emu 21K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha misc/emu 43K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
ptripper.lha mus/misc 18K 68k Protracker module ripper
AmigaAMP3.lha mus/play 1.9M OS4 Multi format audio player wit...
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha mus/play 406K 68k MPEG audio player with GUI
gwimport.lha util/conv 5K 68k GeoWriteImport
DisLib.lha util/libs 19K 68k A library based MC68K disasse...
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 1.1M 68k free icon.library in optimize...
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 796K MOS Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 2.4M 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
newmeter.lha util/wb 27K 68k Shows free RAM and storage as...
