30.Okt.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 29.10.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.10.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CloudDav_1.71.lha        comm/net   559K  MOS A WebDav client
nfs3.lha                 comm/net   10K   68k Mount NFS3 shares using bsdso...
ApolloExplorer.zip       comm/tcp   32M   68k Apollo Explorer
COP.lha                  dev/debug  165K  68k Low Level Debugger
RawIO2Parallel.lha       dev/debug  9K    68k Redirect debug output to para...
anaiis.lha               driver/oth 205K  68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22
anaiis_boot.lha          driver/oth 255K  68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
OlivettiJP.lha           driver/pri 14K   68k Olivetti JP WB Driver  40.5
OlivettiJP790.lha        driver/pri 13K   68k Olivetti JP 790 (HPDJ560C) WB...
AmiQuake_AGA.lha         game/shoot 6.0M  68k Amiga port of WinQuake
AmiQuake_RTG.lha         game/shoot 6.0M  68k Amiga port of WinQuake
2nd-Albireo.ACEpansio... misc/emu   21K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha   misc/emu   43K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
ptripper.lha             mus/misc   18K   68k Protracker module ripper
AmigaAMP3.lha            mus/play   1.9M  OS4 Multi format audio player wit...
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha        mus/play   406K  68k MPEG audio player with GUI
gwimport.lha             util/conv  5K    68k GeoWriteImport
DisLib.lha               util/libs  19K   68k A library based MC68K disasse...
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  1.1M  68k free icon.library in optimize...
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  796K  MOS Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  2.4M  68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
newmeter.lha             util/wb    27K   68k Shows free RAM and storage as...
[Meldung: 30. Okt. 2022, 08:06] [Kommentare: 0]
