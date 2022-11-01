|02.Nov.2022
David Brunet (ANF)
| Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
(cg)
- September/October 2022 news.
- Old articles from Joystick 55 to 65:
- Interview with Jérôme Bonaldi and David Gonner
- Review of All New World Of Lemmings
- Review of Flink CD32
- Interview with Stéphane Picq
- File: And if piracy was essential
- Review of Pinball Illusions
- Review of Sim City 2000
- File: Music in video games
- Review of Alien Breed Tower Assault
- Review of Cannon Fodder 2
- News: Atried Concept my new name is Pearson
- Review of Fields Of Glory
- Review of Super Stardust, etc.
- Report: Amiga 37.
- Interview with Jérôme Senay (editor of Boing magazine).
- Interview with Matt Gray (musician).
- Review: Wrong Way Driver.
- Review: BePlayer 1.4.
- Hardware: Furia EC020.
- File: History of Trecision (part 2).
- Tutorial: Building an AmigaOS 4 cross compiler (Binutils 2.23.2 & GCC 8.3.0) on MSYS2.
- Tutorial: Installing MorphOS (update).
- DIY: Mounting an HxC SD and a floppy drive in an Amiga 600.
- Misc: Irving Gould's villa.
- Special quiz on MUI.
[Meldung: 02. Nov. 2022, 22:59] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]