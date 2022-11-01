amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
02.Nov.2022
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • September/October 2022 news.
  • Old articles from Joystick 55 to 65:
    • Interview with Jérôme Bonaldi and David Gonner
    • Review of All New World Of Lemmings
    • Review of Flink CD32
    • Interview with Stéphane Picq
    • File: And if piracy was essential
    • Review of Pinball Illusions
    • Review of Sim City 2000
    • File: Music in video games
    • Review of Alien Breed Tower Assault
    • Review of Cannon Fodder 2
    • News: Atried Concept my new name is Pearson
    • Review of Fields Of Glory
    • Review of Super Stardust, etc.
  • Report: Amiga 37.
  • Interview with Jérôme Senay (editor of Boing magazine).
  • Interview with Matt Gray (musician).
  • Review: Wrong Way Driver.
  • Review: BePlayer 1.4.
  • Hardware: Furia EC020.
  • File: History of Trecision (part 2).
  • Tutorial: Building an AmigaOS 4 cross compiler (Binutils 2.23.2 & GCC 8.3.0) on MSYS2.
  • Tutorial: Installing MorphOS (update).
  • DIY: Mounting an HxC SD and a floppy drive in an Amiga 600.
  • Misc: Irving Gould's villa.
  • Special quiz on MUI.
(cg)

[Meldung: 02. Nov. 2022, 22:59] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.