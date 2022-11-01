04.Nov.2022









Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.8

Nach zwei Vorabversionen wurde heute mit der Version 3.9.8 wieder eine reguläre Version der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:



new: (compiler) can send his own log data to PED's log

(compiler) added an error-requester in case the exepath is not set correctly (settings in Sourceproperties "ExePath")

(compiler) current include is shown in compile status window changed: (PED) rewritten Find and Replace-Routines in BASIC

(PED) minor improvements to intellisense

(project) moved some examples into other subfolders fixed: (compiler) removed vbr-detection from code that starts compiled executable, as it is now inside the debugger

(PED) fixed misspelled tooltype "USE_INTELLISENSE_COMMANDS"

(PED) fixed bug in routine to set current dir that led to problems when AmiBlitz3 was located in a longer path

(PED) fixed intellisense that did not work anymose

(PED) fixed bug that localization was not turned of completely when tooltype was enabled

(PED) fixed crash when loading old bb2 source file

(PED) fixed bug in displaying a sourceline when scrolling out of the window

(include) fixed bug in image_include that used a wrong Minterms in image_BlittPattern{} that led to wrong display with newer P96 versions

Download: AmiBlitz398.lha (11 MB) (dr)



