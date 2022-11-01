|04.Nov.2022
| Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.8
Nach zwei Vorabversionen wurde heute mit der Version 3.9.8 wieder eine reguläre Version der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
new:
changed:
- (compiler) can send his own log data to PED's log
- (compiler) added an error-requester in case the exepath is not set correctly (settings in Sourceproperties "ExePath")
- (compiler) current include is shown in compile status window
fixed:
- (PED) rewritten Find and Replace-Routines in BASIC
- (PED) minor improvements to intellisense
- (project) moved some examples into other subfolders
- (compiler) removed vbr-detection from code that starts compiled executable, as it is now inside the debugger
- (PED) fixed misspelled tooltype "USE_INTELLISENSE_COMMANDS"
- (PED) fixed bug in routine to set current dir that led to problems when AmiBlitz3 was located in a longer path
- (PED) fixed intellisense that did not work anymose
- (PED) fixed bug that localization was not turned of completely when tooltype was enabled
- (PED) fixed crash when loading old bb2 source file
- (PED) fixed bug in displaying a sourceline when scrolling out of the window
- (include) fixed bug in image_include that used a wrong Minterms in image_BlittPattern{} that led to wrong display with newer P96 versions
Download: AmiBlitz398.lha (11 MB) (dr)
