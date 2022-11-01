amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
04.Nov.2022



 Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.8
Nach zwei Vorabversionen wurde heute mit der Version 3.9.8 wieder eine reguläre Version der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:

new:
  • (compiler) can send his own log data to PED's log
  • (compiler) added an error-requester in case the exepath is not set correctly (settings in Sourceproperties "ExePath")
  • (compiler) current include is shown in compile status window
changed:
  • (PED) rewritten Find and Replace-Routines in BASIC
  • (PED) minor improvements to intellisense
  • (project) moved some examples into other subfolders
fixed:
  • (compiler) removed vbr-detection from code that starts compiled executable, as it is now inside the debugger
  • (PED) fixed misspelled tooltype "USE_INTELLISENSE_COMMANDS"
  • (PED) fixed bug in routine to set current dir that led to problems when AmiBlitz3 was located in a longer path
  • (PED) fixed intellisense that did not work anymose
  • (PED) fixed bug that localization was not turned of completely when tooltype was enabled
  • (PED) fixed crash when loading old bb2 source file
  • (PED) fixed bug in displaying a sourceline when scrolling out of the window
  • (include) fixed bug in image_include that used a wrong Minterms in image_BlittPattern{} that led to wrong display with newer P96 versions

Download: AmiBlitz398.lha (11 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 04. Nov. 2022, 20:58] [Kommentare: 0]
