|13.Nov.2022
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 12.11.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 12.11.2022 hinzugefügt:
- 2022-11-10 improved: Aliex (Trojan) vbi fixed, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-10 improved: Cyber Assault (Trojan) supports another version, vbi fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-09 improved: Allo 'Allo (Alternative) supports another version (Info)
- 2022-11-09 new: Spellbound! (Lander Software) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-09 new: Hoversprint (Exentrix) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-08 new: Mike The Magic Dragon (Kingsoft) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-08 new: Lancaster (Showroom dummies ) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-08 new: Gilbert: Escape From Drill (Enigma Variations) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-07 improved: Titan (Titus) 68000 quitkey, trainer added, stack relocated, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-07 new: The Famous Five (Enigma Variations) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-07 new: Monkey Business (Other Valley ) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-07 improved: Arena (Psygnosis) imager fixed, 68000 quitkey, less chip memory required, stack relocated, new install script & manual included (Info)
