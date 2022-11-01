|15.Nov.2022
| Metacompiler: Portabl E r6a
Christopher Handleys Metacompiler "Portabl E" übersetzt den mit Amiga E geschriebenen Code in C++ und kompiliert ihn dann mittels GCC zu einer ausführbaren Datei. Eine separate Installation von GCC ist erforderlich. Das nun verfügbare Update behebt einige Fehler der vor wenigen Tagen veröffentlichten Version r6 (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen:
(dr)
- BUG: AmigaOS4: Fixed the 'std/cGui' module failing to compile (MUIA_Dtpic_Name not declared), due to the SDK not using MUI4+ by default.
- BUG: Linux: Fixed 32-bit hex values > $7FFFFFFF not being interpreted as negative by the type checker.
- BUG: AROS: Fixed Install_AROS not offering to install the extra C header files (although they're not really needed).
