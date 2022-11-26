amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
27.Nov.2022



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 26.11.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.11.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
RNOInfoScreen_1.8.lha     Audio/Players             RNOInfoScreen works as ...
RNOTunes_1.0.lha          Audio/Players             RNOTunes is a GUI based...
MultiMeedio_1.4.lha       Audio/Scripts             A script to control man...
Chrysalis_3.17r3_Micro... Chrysalis                 This pack allows you to...
PortablE_r6b.lha          Development/E             PortablE is a recreatio...
SDL_2.26.0_Libraries.lha  Development/Library       All Libraries SDL2 : SD...
ncursesw_6.3.zip          Development/Library       ncursesw (ncurses with ...
MorphOS_in_detail_1.1.pdf Documentation/MorphOS     An old documentation ab...
VICE_2.4.lha              Emulation                 Old version of VICE, an...
BootClock_1.30r1.lha      Misc                      A little and easy progr...
Stellarium_0.8.2.lha      Misc                      A MorphOS port of Stell...
PastePass_2.0.lha         System/Utilities          A simple passwordmanage...
Hexedit.zip               Text/Edit                 View/edit files in hexa...
sdop_0.90.lha             Text/Misc                 DocBook XML to PostScri...
[Meldung: 27. Nov. 2022, 07:39] [Kommentare: 0]
