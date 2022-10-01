06.Dez.2022









Modul-Player: NostalgicPlayer 1.9.0 für Windows

NostalgicPlayer ist ein Programm zum Abspielen von Amiga-Musikmodulateien unter Windows, das auf dem APlayer basiert. Die Entwicklung des Abspielers hatte der Autor Thomas Neumann 1993 auf dem Amiga begonnen, später auf BeOS und nun unter Windows fortgeführt (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Die heute veröffentlichte Version 1.9.0 beinhaltet die folgenden Änderungen: Several players show 0 as volume in the Sample Information window instead of 256.

The sub-song detection change in last version contained several bugs. The module could stop too early if you changed the position. When looping is on and the module loops, if you then stop the loop, the module ended the next time it changed its position. Also some modules timed out when the duration was calculated. All this should be fixed now.

The Unreal Music File loader was broken by a change a couple of versions ago, so the modules could not be loaded.

The piano visual did not show anything when opened while a module is playing. It only worked if already opened when a module starts.

Fixed a critical bug in the Spinning Square visualizer. When stopping or switching modules, there was a potentical risk for memory leaks or even a crash.

Added tooltips to the sample information window, so it is now possible to see what the different icons means.

Updated Krypton.Toolkit and Krypton.Navigator to version 70.22.11.312.

Updated libsidplayfp to version 2.4.0.

Added these new module formats: Game Music Creator, Quadra Composer, Delta Music 1.0, Delta Music 2.0. Ein Installationsarchiv findet sich im Microsoft Store. (dr)



