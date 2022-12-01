|09.Dez.2022
| ReAction-GUI für XAD: Avalanche 1.8 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Chris Young hat die Version 1.8 seiner mit ReAction erstellten grafische Benutzeroberfläche Avalanche für das Entpackersystem XAD veröffentlicht, die ebenso die xfdmaster.library unterstützt und mittels der xvs.library nach Viren suchen kann. Der Entwickler hat sein Tool explizit für AmigaOS 3.2 geschrieben, hat es aber auch unter AmigaOS 4 getestet. Da es eine neue window.class verwendet, funktioniert Avalanche möglicherweise mit älteren OS3-Versionen nicht. Änderungen:
(dr)
- Some very hefty internal changes!
- Multiple windows supported internally. Limitations:
- Commodities events only operate on the main (first) window
- Does not spawn new process, so cannot use other windows whilst one is busy
- Simple ARexx port added.
- Config options moved to separate prefs window
- Note the options to snapshot the current window and change the default destination are currently not available. They can still be manually set through tooltypes.
- Config window
[Meldung: 09. Dez. 2022, 20:32] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]