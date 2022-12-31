|01.Jan.2023
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 31.12.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
rave.lha aud/edi 3Mb 4.1 An editor for mono/stereo audio ...
modexplorerce.lha aud/pla 2Mb 4.0 Streaming mod file from Internet...
modexplorerng.lha aud/pla 3Mb 4.0 Streaming mod file from Internet
farewell_e-card.lha dem 5Mb 4.0 This is a demo with a farewell e...
hdaudio_ahi.lha dri/aud 242kb 4.1 Generic HD audio driver for Amig...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
amibrixx.lha gam/puz 2Mb 4.0 Puzzle game for the Amiga computer
myblocktetris.lha gam/puz 92kb 4.0 A small tetris-like game
tipografia.lha gra/mis 3Mb 4.0 Generator of printable signs usi...
comicon.lha gra/vie 2Mb 4.0 Simply downloads the comic-strip
smb2fs.lha net/sam 123kb 4.1 Filesystem for accessing files u...
mcamiga.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.1 Midnight/Norton commander style ...
snoopdos_ita.lha uti/mis 19kb 4.0 Italian catalog file for SnoopDos
(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2023, 08:45] [Kommentare: 0]
