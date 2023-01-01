05.Jan.2023









Tool: Image2PDF für alle Amiga-Systeme

Bernd Assenmacher hat die Version 1.3 seines Tools Image2PDF veröffentlicht, das PNG- oder JPG-Bilder in eine PDF-Datei umwandelt. Als Zielformat können unter anderem A3, A4 oder A5 ausgewählt werden. Image2PDF ist für alle Amiga-Systeme verfügbar und benötigt das Polybios-Plugin, wobei es ausreicht, die Dateien "polybios.ext" und "polybios.hwp" nach "Libs/Hollywood" zu kopieren (für AROS exisitiert nur das die Datei "polybios.hwp"). Ännderungen in der Version 1.3: added icons from Carlo again which were accidently bad converted in V1.2

corrected "Credits" in terms of the Amikit icon(s) ;-)

the source folder and the save folder is now memorized when doing more than one picture to PDF

added requester which asks if it is wanted to do more pictures to PDF

added requester if the PDF file already exists (overwrite protection)

on commandline/shell it is no longer neccesary to give the full path of the picture file

its now checked if the PDF file to be saved ends with ".pdf"

improved error message in case of invalid loaded picture/file

added automatic closing of the viewer windows

added Image2PDF as Hollywood Applet (at least Hollywood Player 9.1 has to be used) (dr)



