amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
05.Jan.2023



 Tool: Image2PDF für alle Amiga-Systeme
Bernd Assenmacher hat die Version 1.3 seines Tools Image2PDF veröffentlicht, das PNG- oder JPG-Bilder in eine PDF-Datei umwandelt. Als Zielformat können unter anderem A3, A4 oder A5 ausgewählt werden. Image2PDF ist für alle Amiga-Systeme verfügbar und benötigt das Polybios-Plugin, wobei es ausreicht, die Dateien "polybios.ext" und "polybios.hwp" nach "Libs/Hollywood" zu kopieren (für AROS exisitiert nur das die Datei "polybios.hwp"). Ännderungen in der Version 1.3:
  • added icons from Carlo again which were accidently bad converted in V1.2
  • corrected "Credits" in terms of the Amikit icon(s) ;-)
  • the source folder and the save folder is now memorized when doing more than one picture to PDF
  • added requester which asks if it is wanted to do more pictures to PDF
  • added requester if the PDF file already exists (overwrite protection)
  • on commandline/shell it is no longer neccesary to give the full path of the picture file
  • its now checked if the PDF file to be saved ends with ".pdf"
  • improved error message in case of invalid loaded picture/file
  • added automatic closing of the viewer windows
  • added Image2PDF as Hollywood Applet (at least Hollywood Player 9.1 has to be used)
(dr)

[Meldung: 05. Jan. 2023, 18:13] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.