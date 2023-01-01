08.Jan.2023









Amiga-Emulator: vAmigaWeb v2.3

Bei vAmigaWeb handelt es sich um einen Amiga-Emulator für den Web-Browser bzw. um eine Progressive Web App (PWA) auf Basis des Amiga-Emulators für MacOS vAmiga.



Basierend auf dessen letzter Version 2.3 hat der Entwickler 'mithrendal' auch für seine Anwendung die finale Version 2.3 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:

fixed a bug when system muted the audio while app was being longer suspended in background, now resuming audio context on any user action

fixed a bug that causes the GPU pipeline to occasionally update the wrong texture in interlace mode

fixed a bug that caused the CPU to crash on address error double-faults

improves emulation of mechanical floppy drive delays (dr)



[Meldung: 08. Jan. 2023, 07:34]

