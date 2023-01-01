amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
08.Jan.2023



 Amiga-Emulator: vAmigaWeb v2.3
Bei vAmigaWeb handelt es sich um einen Amiga-Emulator für den Web-Browser bzw. um eine Progressive Web App (PWA) auf Basis des Amiga-Emulators für MacOS vAmiga.

Basierend auf dessen letzter Version 2.3 hat der Entwickler 'mithrendal' auch für seine Anwendung die finale Version 2.3 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:
  • fixed a bug when system muted the audio while app was being longer suspended in background, now resuming audio context on any user action
  • fixed a bug that causes the GPU pipeline to occasionally update the wrong texture in interlace mode
  • fixed a bug that caused the CPU to crash on address error double-faults
  • improves emulation of mechanical floppy drive delays
(dr)

[Meldung: 08. Jan. 2023, 07:34] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.