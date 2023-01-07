amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Jan.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 07.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.01.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
mce.lha                  gam/uti 4Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
zip_lib.lha              lib/mis 184kb 4.1 Library for reading/writing zip ...
amicygnix-base.lha       net/mis 148Mb 4.1 An Unix/X11 environment for Amig...
amicygnix-base-src.lha   net/mis 22Mb  4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix base pa...
amicygnix-tools.lha      net/mis 95Mb  4.1 Extension package for AmiCygnix,...
amicygnix-tools-src.lha  net/mis 3Mb   4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix tools p...
amicygnix-x11-src.lha    net/mis 67Mb  4.1 Sources of the basic X11 system ...
exutil.lha               uti/mis 2Mb   4.0 An exif based batch renamer
zmakebas.lha             uti/mis 113kb 4.0 Make ZX Spectrum .TAP from BASIC...
guideml.lha              uti/tex 148kb 4.0 AmigaGuide -> HTML converter ...
image2pdf.lha            uti/tex 6Mb   4.0 Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Jan. 2023, 09:24] [Kommentare: 0]
