|15.Jan.2023
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.01.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis_3.17r4.iso Chrysalis This pack allows you to... DescentII_1.2.lha Games/Shoot3D MorphOS port of Descent... BeeBase_1.0.7.lha Office/Database Programmable relational... Lucy_2.33.lha System/Ambient/Commodi... A small commodity that ... tdcc_0.3.lha System/Ambient/Utilities tdcc_0.3.lha Vim_9.0.1158.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t... PageStream5-Tips_FR.lha Translations French translation of P...(snx)
[Meldung: 15. Jan. 2023, 07:05] [Kommentare: 0]
|
