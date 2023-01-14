amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
15.Jan.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.01.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis_3.17r4.iso      Chrysalis                 This pack allows you to...
DescentII_1.2.lha         Games/Shoot3D             MorphOS port of Descent...
BeeBase_1.0.7.lha         Office/Database           Programmable relational...
Lucy_2.33.lha             System/Ambient/Commodi... A small commodity that ...
tdcc_0.3.lha              System/Ambient/Utilities  tdcc_0.3.lha
Vim_9.0.1158.lha          Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
PageStream5-Tips_FR.lha   Translations              French translation of P...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Jan. 2023, 07:05] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.