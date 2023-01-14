|15.Jan.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 14.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.01.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ASMPro1.19.lha dev/asm 109K 68k ASM-Pro v1.19c (minor update)
filex-2.6-morphos.lha disk/moni 598K MOS binary file editor (8 catalogs)
RescueLander.lha game/actio 45K 68k Land on Earth or Moon or Mars...
StefACS.lha game/demo 64K 68k Adventures creator, working i...
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha game/misc 7.9M 68k Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 1.9...
ScummVM_RTG.lha game/misc 7.9M 68k Amiga port of ScummVM
GQ2Demo.lha game/role 990K 68k Demo of a Point & Click Adven...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 34M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
luett-font.lha text/bfont 4K 68k Small HiRes font (8x8, all co...
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 15M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 14M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
NAFCYI1991S1-01.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-02.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-03.zip text/pfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip text/pfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-24.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-25.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-26.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-27.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-28.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
avalanche.lha util/arc 81K AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
Albatros.lha util/boot 34K 68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword
MuRedox.lha util/boot 140K 68k MuLib based math speedup patc...
MMULib.lha util/libs 773K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
SoftIEEE.lha util/libs 77K 68k math lib&881/882 FPU emulator...
AmiKick.lha util/misc 49K Check Kickstart images under ...
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 2.8M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AnalogClock.lha util/time 39K 68k Resizeable analog transparent...
