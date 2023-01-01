amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
16.Jan.2023
CS-Lab (ANF)


 CS-Lab: Warp-Firmware-Pack 1.400
CS-Lab stellt ein Update der Firmware für seine 68060-basierten Warp-Turbokarten zur Verfügung. Die Neuerungen der Version 1.400 im einzelnen:
  • Hardware sprite in RTG modes
  • Additional RTG hardware acceleration:
    • BliltTemplate
    • BlitPattern
    • BlitRectNoMaskComplete
  • P96 monitor file tooltypes support:
    • NOBLITTER=Yes (disable hw acceleration)
    • SOFTSPRITE=Yes (disable hw sprite)
      (note that these options are mainly for debug/troubleshooting, so should be inactive by default)
  • Fixed displaying screens larger than surrent resolution. Correct panning and autoscroll
  • P96 driver partially rewritten in machine code
  • P96 driver compiled and tested using recent SDK from icomp.de
  • WiFi password hidden by default in WarpDiag and WarpTool
  • MC68060 internal temperature sensor auto offset calibration
  • Other minor improvements and bug fixes
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Jan. 2023, 19:40] [Kommentare: 0]
