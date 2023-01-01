CS-Lab: Warp-Firmware-Pack 1.400

CS-Lab stellt ein Update der Firmware für seine 68060-basierten Warp-Turbokarten zur Verfügung. Die Neuerungen der Version 1.400 im einzelnen: Hardware sprite in RTG modes

Additional RTG hardware acceleration:

BliltTemplate



BlitPattern



BlitRectNoMaskComplete

P96 monitor file tooltypes support:

NOBLITTER=Yes (disable hw acceleration)



SOFTSPRITE=Yes (disable hw sprite)

(note that these options are mainly for debug/troubleshooting, so should be inactive by default)

Fixed displaying screens larger than surrent resolution. Correct panning and autoscroll

P96 driver partially rewritten in machine code

P96 driver compiled and tested using recent SDK from icomp.de

WiFi password hidden by default in WarpDiag and WarpTool

MC68060 internal temperature sensor auto offset calibration

Other minor improvements and bug fixes (snx)



