Game Construction Kit: Scorpion Engine V2022.8

Die "Scorpion Engine" von Erik 'earok' Hogan soll die Entwicklung von Spielen ermöglichen, wobei die Engine selbst Closed Source, alle beigefügten Demos und Demospiele dagegen Open Source sind. Der Editor selbst läuft unter Windows. Grafiken werden als PNG-Dateien importiert, für das Erstellen von Levels wird der Editor Tiled eingesetzt. Für Sounds, Musiken und Animationen werden Amiga-Formate (mod, 8svx, anim5) genutzt.



Soeben wurde die Version 2022.8 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: New game sample: "Elf Spirit Hunters"

Sprite sheet importer includes scaling function inspired by the RotSprite algorithm

Integration with Tiled's "template" system in order to allow actors to be placed at exact pixel-perfect coordinates (as well as to allow VARs to be set per actor on the map itself)

New "asset bundles" system allows you to be very granular about which sound effects and animations are in memory at any one time

Removed all limitations on screen width, allowing 320x wide games to be possible

New "cartridge" file structure merges the many previously output files into a single file

New "debug mode" feature allows for stepping through codeblocks at real time line by line during gameplay

New "Maryo", "Sonyc" and "Jetpack" movement types allowing for improved platformer game control

Support for the "Endrun" utility for freeing additional memory on the A500 Amiga

Anim5 support has been substantially improved, and a new demo has been included for that

Map format has been improved so there's no longer a hard limit of 256 foreground tiles or animated tiles, and memory requirements have been dropped from six bytes per tile to five

A set of new math functions focusing on trigonometry purposes

Sundry bug fixes and performance enhancements Wer die Arbeit des Entwicklers unterstützen möchte, findet dazu auf seiner Patreon-Seite Gelegenheit. (dr)



