.
.
.

05.Feb.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.02.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
NewRulesForTools.lha      Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes     NewRulesForTools.lha
CatalogTranslation.lha    Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes     CatalogTranslation.lha
BarsnPipes_1.3.lha        Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes     A high-end MIDI sequenc...
BarsnPipes-EasyStart.lha  Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes     Two small scripts: one ...
RulesforSkins.lha         Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes     RulesforSkins.lha
SDK_MichaelRees.lha       Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes     SDK_MichaelRees.lha
WildMIDI_0.4.5.lha        Development/Library       WildMIDI is a simple so...
pasfetch.lha              Development/Monitoring    Pascal fetch for MorphO...
OttoMatic_4.0.1.lha       Games/Action 3D           OttoMatic for modern sy...
MightyMike_3.0.2.lha      Games/Action              Pangea Software's Might...
TheWidowII-eCard.lha      Games/Adventure           The Widow II: Evil's Re...
iGame_2.2.1_FR.lha        Games/Launcher            French catalog for iGam...
iGame_2.2.1.lha           Games/Launcher            A frontend to launching...
Fallout2-ce_1.2_R0.lha    Games/RPG                 Open source Fallout 2
dMagnetic_0.35.lha        Games/Text                Interpreter for Magneti...
png2bbc_1.14.lha          Graphics/Convert          BBC Micro sprites from ...
LiteXL_2.1.1r1.lha        Text/Edit                 Lite XL is a lightweigh...
PageStream5_FR_1.1.lha    Translations              French translation of P...
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Feb. 2023, 08:27] [Kommentare: 1 - 05. Feb. 2023, 13:34]
.
.