| Aminet-Uploads bis 04.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.02.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Golem.lha biz/misc 505K 68k Business management software ...
Envoy_FR.lha comm/net 5K French catalog for Envoy 3
parForth.lha dev/lang 426K x86 pForth compiled with AROS fun...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.9M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
dMagnetic.lha game/text 361K 68k Interpreter for Magnetic Scro...
AmiMineSweeper.lha game/think 42K 68k Minesweeper for Amiga
RoyaltyAround.lha game/think 2.8M 68k Royalty Around solitaire card...
png2bbc.lha gfx/conv 613K MOS BBC Micro sprites from PNG im...
fxPAINT_FR.lha gfx/edit 16K French catalog for fxPAINT 2.02
PoligoniRegolari.lha gfx/show 21K 68k 99 sides regular poligon
AmiModRadio.lha mus/play 2.8M 68k Play modules from Internet so...
mhimdev.lha mus/play 12K 68k MHI driver for mpeg.device
ltx-cb12.lha util/boot 4K 68k CBoot v1.2 - Ultimate Boot Se...
NDos.lha util/boot 20K 68k Boot menu 4 games on floppies
iGame.lha util/misc 318K 68k Front-end for WHDLoad
pasfetch.lha util/moni 195K MOS Pascal fetch for MorphOS (PoC)
ScreenTime.lha util/time 66K 68k Screen clock with calendar
