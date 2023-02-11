amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Feb.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 11.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.02.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
fe.lha                   dev/lang   45K   MOS A tiny, embeddable language
TinyInvaders.lha         game/shoot 1.7M  68k SPACE INVADERS poor clone in ...
LazyMines_FR.lha         game/think 6K        French catalog for LazyMines 3.x
RPNScientific.lha        misc/math  2.7M  x86 RPN scientific and programmer...
AmigaKlangSamples.lha    mods/smpl  664K      Samples & Instruments for Ami...
UADE_MMV8.lha            mus/play   15K   68k MusicMakerV8 players for UADE
NAFCYI1991S1-B28.zip     text/bfont 2.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-28.zip      text/pfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
cabextract.lha           util/arc   54K   68k Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) arc...
cabextract_MOS.lha       util/arc   51K   MOS Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) arc...
cabextract_OS4.lha       util/arc   44K   OS4 Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) arc...
deark.lha                util/arc   2.9M  68k Extract data from various fil...
MousePressed.lha         util/batch 8K    68k Check if mouse buttons are pr...
Image2PDF.lha            util/conv  8.9M  ALL convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
AmiSSL-5.7-OS3.lha       util/libs  3.3M  68k OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.7-OS4.lha       util/libs  3.1M  OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.7-SDK.lha       util/libs  2.3M  AOS OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
eflashutil.lha           util/misc  41K   68k GUI for eFlasher utility for ...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  3.9M  68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AnalogClock.lha          util/time  39K   68k Resizeable analog transparent...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Feb. 2023, 09:09] [Kommentare: 3 - 12. Feb. 2023, 17:19]
