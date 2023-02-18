amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

19.Feb.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 18.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.02.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Void-Dreams39.zip        demo/misc  698K  68k Demopack - February 2023
Void-FB14-AmigaOS4.zip   demo/sound 4.6M  OS4 Musicdisk with mods from GERP...
Void-FB14-Classic.lha    demo/sound 2.5M  68k Musicdisk with mods from GERP...
libogg.lha               dev/lib    325K  OS4 Library for handling OGG files
libvorbis.lha            dev/lib    1.0M  OS4 Libraries for handling Ogg Vo...
TilesSlide.lha           game/actio 81K   68k Align 3-4 tiles of the same c...
Space_Travel.lha         game/misc  59K   MOS C port of Ken Thompson's Spac...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.5M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
hippoplayerupdate.lha    mus/play   386K  68k Updated HippoPlayer
avalanche.lha            util/arc   84K   AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
avalanche_de.lha         util/arc   8K        German catalog for Avalanche ...
Avalanche_FR.lha         util/arc   7K        French catalog for Avalanche ...
avalanche_guide_de.lha   util/arc   7K        German translation of Avalanc...
ChangeExp.lha            util/misc  2K    68k Change Expansion-Devices, esp...
FlipSide_v2.2.lha        util/misc  16K   68k Switch screens via the Mouse-...
SniffEmu.lha             util/sys   12K   68k check if system is running in...
AnalogClock.lha          util/time  40K   68k Resizeable analog transparent...
StartWin.lha             util/wb    104K  68k Two bugged workbench launchba...
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Feb. 2023, 10:01] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.