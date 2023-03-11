amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

12.Mär.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.03.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
VintageSongPlayer_2.50... Audio/Players             A different, funny and ...
Centurion.lha             Emulation/Misc            Centurion CPU6 based mi...
cranker_0.66.lha          Files/Crunch              Amiga executable and da...
SDLPoP_1.23.lha           Games/Adventure           SDLPoP is an open-sourc...
TheWidowII-eCard.lha      Games/Adventure           The Widow II: Evil's Re...
PETSCIIRobots-SDL.lha     Games/Misc                Attack of the PETSCII R...
dRally.lha                Games/Race                Open Source Engine / De...
anarch.lha                Games/Shoot3D             extremely small, comple...
Vanilla-RA_1.0.lha        Games/Strategy            Version 1.0 of a port o...
AmiSSL_5.7-68k.lha        Network/SSL               OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...
Vim_9.0.1378.lha          Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Mär. 2023, 08:17] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Mär. 2023, 09:22]
.
.