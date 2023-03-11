|ENGLISH VERSION
|12.Mär.2023
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.03.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
VintageSongPlayer_2.50... Audio/Players A different, funny and ... Centurion.lha Emulation/Misc Centurion CPU6 based mi... cranker_0.66.lha Files/Crunch Amiga executable and da... SDLPoP_1.23.lha Games/Adventure SDLPoP is an open-sourc... TheWidowII-eCard.lha Games/Adventure The Widow II: Evil's Re... PETSCIIRobots-SDL.lha Games/Misc Attack of the PETSCII R... dRally.lha Games/Race Open Source Engine / De... anarch.lha Games/Shoot3D extremely small, comple... Vanilla-RA_1.0.lha Games/Strategy Version 1.0 of a port o... AmiSSL_5.7-68k.lha Network/SSL OpenSSL as an Amiga sha... Vim_9.0.1378.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t...(snx)
[Meldung: 12. Mär. 2023, 08:17] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Mär. 2023, 09:22]
