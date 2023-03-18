amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

19.Mär.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 18.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.03.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
MIDITools_1.4.lha         Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes     MIDI-Tools (MIDI-In** a...
VintageSongPlayer_2.55... Audio/Players             A different, funny and ...
Hollywood_SDK_10.0.lha    Development/Hollywood     Plugin development kit ...
HollywoodPlayer_10.0.lha  Development/Hollywood     Hollywood Player is a p...
Bochs_2.7.lha             Emulation                 A PC Emulator, which al...
Doom3-ProjectUAC_r6_4.lha Games/Shoot3D             Doom3 ProjectUAC
X-Moto_0.6.2.lha          Games/Sport               A challenging 2D motocr...
Vanilla-RA_1.1.lha        Games/Strategy            Version 1.0 of a port o...
Vanilla-TD_1.1.lha        Games/Strategy            Vanilla-TD_1.1.lha
fheroes2_1.0.2.lha        Games/Strategy            fheroes2 is a recreatio...
VidentiumPicta_2.60.lha   Graphics/Tools            An image viewer  progra...
Wayfarer_5.0.lha          Network/Web               Wayfarer is the latest ...
How_to_build_the_machi... Videos                    Video of How to build t...
April-mov.lha             Videos                    Video of April in mov f...
April-avi.lha             Videos                    Video of April in avi f...
Efika.lha                 Videos                    Video of Efika PPC by b...
How_to_build_the_machi... Videos                    Video of How_to_build_t...
How_to_build_the_machi... Videos                    Video of How to build t...
[Meldung: 19. Mär. 2023, 08:13] [Kommentare: 1 - 19. Mär. 2023, 08:32]
.
.