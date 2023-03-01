24.Mär.2023









Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.0

Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt.



Vor wenigen Augenblicken wurde die Version 5.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:



Bugfixes

Fix "default" button setting not fully enabling CD32 pad mode when CD32 was configured.

Detection of hotplug controllers didn't work after 5.4

Restart would cause crashes sometimes

fixed controller axis should be separate from joystick axis handling

memory pattern would cause graphics glitches in some cases

virtual keyboard now works with CD32 mode as well

fixed crash if something triggered a CPU HALT3

fixed various compiler warnings

revert custom, blitter and drawing to WinUAE 4.4.0 standard

50Hz scroll was not smooth

improve scrolling smoothness under 50Hz

Don't use SDL_Quit until we actually quit Amiberry Improvements

Implemented On-Screen Virtual Keyboard

Added VKBD default toggle key

added VKBD retroarch mapping support

updated game controllers db to latest version

Clean up filesystem and bsdsocket emulation earlier.

cherry picked recent updates from dev

add SDL2 version in logfile

Rewrite Serial port support, using libserialport - this also adds a new build requirement

Disk - Check raw write buffer index, removed debugging.

refactored input event handling to minimize latency

removed unreachable code

decrease mouse map sensitivity on joystick handling

added more logging during retroarch event handling

refactored controller input logic

refactored atomic operations, moved byteswap functions

added new default options in amiberry.conf

GUI improvements

added Warp reset option in Misc Panel

implemented turbo boot option

added 1024x600 RTG resolution

minimize diffs from dev branch

allow on-the-fly change of virtual mouse driver

add RK3588 platform in Makefile

increased width of dropdowns in Input Panel

minor speedup improvements after recent changes

a few more minor speed optimizations

automatically center GUI window when opening

Updated WHDLoad XML to latest version Build System

renamed zip archive from ubuntu to debian

trigger builds on dev branch and pull requests also

add automated builds for RK3399 Manjaro platform

added missing parser.cpp in Android and CMakeLists

switch from Docker to self-hosted builds again

added missing Virtual Keyboard file in CMakeLists also (dr)



